"Complete disgrace to cricket" - Twitter blasts Shakib Al Hasan for behaviour in Dhaka Premier League

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan lost his cool twice during a Dhaka Premier League game between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited in Dhana on June 11 (Friday).

The Mohammedan Sporting captain was unhappy with the umpire's decision to turn down his lbw appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim. Shakib Al Hasan was then furious after umpires decided to halt the game with one ball remaining in the sixth over as the rain came down.

Shakib Al Hasan first kicked the stumps and later uprooted a whole set of them and flung them to the ground as the umpires called for the covers. As the players walked off the field, Shakib had an exchange with Abahani coach Khaled Mahmud, who is also a BCB director.

Fans were certainly not happy with the actions of the ace all-rounder. They expressed their displeasure with Shakib Al Hasan on Twitter and called for strict action against him. While a section of fans called him a disgrace to the game, others called for strict action to be taken against the Kolkata Knight Riders star.

It remains to be seen if the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) fines or suspends Shakib Al Hasan. Meanwhile, here's how Twitter reacted.

#ShakibAlHasan has lost it completely !!



No respect for the game and for the umpires !!



After a rejected appeal, Shakib kicked the stumps and was also seen uprooting the stumps when rain stopped play.



This is not what we wanna see on the cricket field.#Cricket #DhakaLeague pic.twitter.com/J5RG35nmLl — Political Updates✍️ (@NewsUpdatesIND) June 11, 2021

Two days after Michael Holding said, "I was a young man once, I did a lot of rubbish as a youngster", Shakib al Hasan decided to pay a rich tribute to him. Here's hoping the B'desh all-rounder also goes the Holding way and redeems himself in the coming years with better deeds. pic.twitter.com/fypadJt3tW — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) June 11, 2021

Even gully cricketers play more professionally than #ShakibAlHasan what a shame pic.twitter.com/1ewsH6xvfZ — Cricket Boy (@itscricketboy) June 12, 2021

This is plain and simple disgrace!! Shaikb what did you just do here.. #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/VadRo1PkNR — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) June 11, 2021

This is horrendous behaviour. Shakib Al Hasan should be given a significant ban for this. https://t.co/rX9QyGLj74 — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) June 11, 2021

This was unexpected from Shakib Al Hasan but he has proved that Bangladeshi Cricketers are a Disgrace to the Game of Cricket #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/f42kTtWTll — Omer Alvi 2.0 🇵🇰🇦🇪 (@OmerAlviii) June 12, 2021

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan offers apology for his behaviour

Soon after the game, the all-rounder took to social media to offer an apology to the fans, umpires and the organisers.

"Dear fans and followers, I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone, especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes, against all odds, it happens," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on Facebook.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

