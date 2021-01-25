"Conditions suit us more"- Babar Azam banking on home advantage to defeat South Africa

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan for the first time in the Test circuit when his side takes on South Africa in Karachi starting January 26.

The newly-appointed skipper is confident that the hosts will use the home conditions to their advantage, even though they have a dismal Test record against the Proteas.

Babar Azam was set to make his Test captaincy debut against New Zealand, but missed the two-match series due to a thumb injury. Nevertheless, that injury has now presented the right-handed batsman an opportunity to start his Test captaincy journey in his home country.

"I missed the series against New Zealand, but it''s a proud moment for me that I am doing my captaincy debut in my own country. South Africa is a good team. You can't take them lightly, but conditions suit us more because most of us have played here." Babar Azam said.

The 26-year-old was made aware of Pakistan's poor record against South Africa, but the skipper isn't reading too much into what happened in the past.

"We should not think about the past; we should focus on what's ahead of us, It''s a fact that we don't have a good record against them, but we have prepared well, and we hope to give our best against them this time.” Babar Azam added.

Pakistan lost their last home series against South Africa 1-0 in 2007. Overall, the Proteas enjoy an impressive head-to-head record against their Asian counterparts.

In 26 Test matches, South Africa have won 15 Tests and lost only 4, with the rest ending up drawn.

Pakistan are out of contention to play the ICC Test Championship final

The upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa will be part of the ICC World Test Championship. Pakistan are currently placed sixth on the table, and are not in contention to play the finals in Lord's later this year.

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, South Africa seem to have only a mathematical chance to make the top two, as they are fifth on the table.

After losing two away Tests to New Zealand comprehensively, Babar Azam and his team will be keen to put on a show for their home fans, in what is a much-anticipated series.