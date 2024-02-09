"Consistent performances in Shield cricket is really important" - George Bailey on why Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk isn't fast-tracked in Test team

Former Australian captain and current chief selector, George Bailey opined that despite all the talent that young Jake Fraser-McGurk had, the latter needed to go back to domestic cricket and score big in the Sheffield Shield to be considered in the Test setup.

Fraser-McGurk took the cricketing world by storm with his explosive cameo of 41(18) against West Indies in the third ODI. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was convinced that the youngster needed to be fast-tracked into the Test side as David Warner's replacement.

However, speaking to the reporters after announcing Australia's Test squad for the tour of New Zealand, here's what George Bailey had to say about Jake Fraser-McGurk:

"His ability to learn about how to best utilise that (talent) across the formats will be really interesting over the next coming years. His opportunity to go back and get some really good, consistent performances in Shield cricket is really important."

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc.

George Bailey on Jake Fraser-McGurk not being a part of T20I plans

Despite a stunning start to his international career, Jake Fraser-McGurk isn't a part of the T20Is both against West Indies and New Zealand. While George Bailey believes the Aussies have enough options with the T20 World Cup 2024 in mind, he has assured that the selectors are keeping a close eye on the youngster.

On this, Bailey stated:

“There’s clearly a high, high degree of talent with Jake.We feel like we’ve got some pretty good options at the top of the order in that T20 side, Even then there’s a couple of other guys who have batted in the middle or have batted at the top in T20 cricket who can cover as well. The talent’s there (with Fraser-McGurk), he’s one we’re certainly keeping a close eye on.”

Before touring New Zealand, Australia will play three T20Is at home against the West Indies. The first T20I will be played on Friday, February 9, at Hobart.

