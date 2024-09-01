County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Kent vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Will Rhodes and Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Worcestershire beat Essex by 43 runs in the 51st encounter of the 2024 County Championship Division One at the County Ground, Chelmsford on September 1. Meanwhile, Lancashire were handed a defeat at the hands of Hampshire, winning the 52nd fixture of the season emphatically by an innings and 37 runs.

Surrey and Nottinghamshire drew the 53rd game of the tournament at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They put up massive first-inning scores of 525 and 405 runs, respectively.

Somerset batter Tom Abell (124 off 181 and 56 off 75) put in a brilliant batting display in both innings against Durham. His knock helped his team emerge triumphant by a colossal 293 runs against Durham in the 54th match.

Warwickshire asserted dominance over Kent, winning the 55th bout of the season with an inning and 21 runs. Will Rhodes scored a scintillating 295-ball 201 to see his side through. His teammate Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3/31 & 6/43) scalped a cumulative nine wickets for Warwickshire in the game.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Alex Davies (WARKS) 11 18 1 966 256 56.82 1564 61.76 4 1 2 120 6 2 Rory Burns (SUR) 11 17 1 953 227 59.56 1730 55.08 3 4 2 97 7 3 Dean Elgar (ESSEX) 11 18 1 938 136 55.17 1675 56 3 5 1 121 1 4 Keaton Jennings (LANCS) 11 18 1 936 187* 55.05 1693 55.28 4 2 1 125 7 5 David Bedingham (DURH) 8 14 1 926 144 71.23 1241 74.61 5 2 - 107 18 6 Jordan Cox (ESSEX) 11 15 1 918 207 65.57 1300 70.61 4 2 1 105 17 7 Haseeb Hameed (NOTTS) 11 21 4 909 247* 53.47 1698 53.53 2 3 2 114 0 8 Oliver Robinson (DURH) 10 16 2 831 198 59.35 972 85.49 2 5 1 98 19 9 Will Rhodes (WARKS) 11 18 1 820 201 48.23 1445 56.74 2 3 - 110 2 10 Joe Clarke (NOTTS) 11 17 3 807 213* 57.64 1446 55.8 4 3 3 99 8

Alex Davies of Warwickshire is atop the highest runs scorers chart with 966 runs in 18 innings. Davies has scored his run at an average of 56.82, amassing a total of four centuries and 1 50+ score so far this season.

Rory Burns’ batting accolades against Nottinghamshire catapulted him to the second position with 953 runs in 11 matches and a strike rate of 55.08. Dean Elgar climbed one spot on the most runs chart, with 938 runs in 18 innings comfortably occupying the third spot.

Keaton Jennings and David Bedingham sit pretty in the fourth and fifth places with tallies of 936 and 926 runs, respectively. Jennings climbs one spot, while David Bedingham moves down three places on the list. Jordan Cox (918) and Haseeb Hameed (909) are the only other batters to have crossed the 900-run mark, occupying the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Haseeb Hameed ascended to the seventh spot from eighth. Oliver Robinson (831), Will Rhodes (820), and Joe Clarke (807) round off the top-10 list, occupying the eighth, ninth, and tenth positions, respectively. Oliver Robinson climbed down one place on the list.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 OJ Hannon-Dalby (WARKS) 11 21 1899 316.3 73 913 43 6/43 21.23 2.88 44.16 - 3 2 Liam Dawson (HANTS) 10 16 2249 374.5 63 1018 42 5/47 24.23 2.71 53.54 2 4 3 Daniel Worrall (SUR) 9 17 1616 269.2 62 671 40 6/22 16.77 2.49 40.4 2 2 4 Jamie Porter (ESSEX) 11 21 1871 311.5 74 931 40 5/37 23.27 2.98 46.77 1 2 5 Sam Cook (ESSEX) 8 14 1225 204.1 48 544 35 6/14 15.54 2.66 35 2 2 6 Simon Harmer (ESSEX) 11 19 2436 406 77 1295 34 4/32 38.08 3.18 71.64 3 - 7 Jordan Clark (SUR) 11 20 1668 278 50 818 33 5/65 24.78 2.94 50.54 2 1 8 Shane Snater (ESSEX) 11 21 1458 243 49 825 33 4/42 25 3.39 44.18 2 - 9 Matt Critchley (ESSEX) 11 16 1472 254.2 20 940 33 5/88 28.48 3.83 44.6 2 3 10 Kyle Abbott (HANTS) 10 16 1717 286.1 64 869 32 5/25 27.15 3.03 53.65 1 2

Oliver Hannon-Dalby’s heroic bowling efforts rightfully earn him the top spot on the leading wicket-takers list. The Warwickshire medium-pacer has claimed 43 wickets in 11 matches at a miserly economy rate of 2.88, moving to the first position from third.

Hampshire's Liam Dawson moved to the second position from seventh with a total of 42 wickets in 10 matches next to his name. Daniel Worral and Jamie Porter have both claimed 40 wickets each at this stage of the competition, sitting tight in the third and fourth positions. Worral moved down to third place from first, while Porter descended to fourth place from second.

Sam Cook and Simon Harmer cement the fifth and sixth spots with a total of 35 and 34 wickets to their name, respectively. Jordan Clark, Shane Snater, and Matt Critchley have all taken 33 wickets each after the completion of 55 games this season. They occupy the seventh, eight, and ninth places, respectively.

Proteas speedster Kyle Abbott rounds off the top-10 list with 32 wickets to his name, bowling at an average of 27.15 and an economy of 3.03. Abbott retains his place in the most wickets list with no change in position whatsoever.

