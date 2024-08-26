County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Worcestershire vs Kent (Updated) ft. Alex Davies and Daniel Worrall

An exhilarating four-day play between top teams took place at County Championship Division One 2024 in five different venues on August 25. The action certainly brought changes in the batting as well as bowling charts of the tournament.

Durham posted a staggering total of 531 on the board against Nottinghamshire, with Alex Lees (145) as the top contributor. Then, the Notts were bundled out for a meager 229 and were enforced a follow-on. Under incessant pressure, Nottinghamshire were all-out for 285 and lost by an innings and 17 runs.

Essex and Hampshire were involved in a tough battle in the other game, as both scored 400+ totals and the match ended as a draw. Lancashire could not be proficient against Surrey, as they were all-out for 204 in the first innings. Then, Surrey declared on 444/9, with skipper Rory Burns scoring a double-century. Trailing by 200+ runs, the Lancs lost by an innings and 63 runs.

Trending

In the fourth fixture, Warwickshire did well to take a 98-run lead in the first innings against Somerset. The Bears were bundled out for 270 and set up a target of 369. The Somerset batters weathered the storm well and ended the game on 206/4.

Meanwhile, Kent could not cope with Worcestershire’s challenge well in the final fixture of this round. After getting all-out for 171, they conceded 447 to already lose their grip in the game. Although they did well to accumulate 376 in the second innings, the Worcs chased down a 101-run total with eight wickets to spare.

On that note, let’s take a look at the best performers of the tournament so far.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Alex Davies (WARKS) 10 17 1 929 256 58.06 1529 60.75 4 1 2 113 6 2 David Bedingham (DURH) 8 14 1 926 144 71.23 1241 74.61 5 2 - 107 18 3 Jordan Cox (ESSEX) 10 13 1 904 207 75.33 1263 71.57 4 2 1 104 17 4 Dean Elgar (ESSEX) 10 16 1 903 136 60.2 1600 56.43 3 5 1 116 1 5 Keaton Jennings (LANCS) 10 16 1 879 187* 58.6 1536 57.22 4 1 1 118 7 6 Joe Clarke (NOTTS) 10 16 3 803 213* 61.76 1433 56.03 4 3 3 99 8 7 Oliver Robinson (DURH) 9 14 2 801 198 66.75 936 85.57 2 5 1 93 19 8 Haseeb Hameed (NOTTS) 10 19 3 780 247* 48.75 1494 52.2 2 1 2 95 0 9 Tom Lammonby (SOM) 10 17 1 761 100 47.56 1435 53.03 1 5 1 99 2 10 Rory Burns (SUR) 10 15 1 721 227 51.5 1333 54.08 2 3 2 80 3

With an impressive 131 for Warwickshire, Alex Davis jumped from fifth to first position in the list. He now has 929 runs in 17 innings, with four centuries to his name. David Bedingham is in the second position with 926 runs at an average of 71.23.

Essex’s Jordan Cox slammed 141 and jumped to third position with 904 runs in 13 innings. Meanwhile, his team-mate Dean Elgar also scored a century and rose to take the fourth spot with 903 runs in 16 innings.

Keaton Jennings (879), Joe Clarke (803), and Oliver Robinson (801) had disappointing outings in the recently concluded round and took subsequent positions. Haseeb Hameed and Tom Lammonby had mediocre contributions in the game and are eighth and ninth, respectively. Interestingly, Rory Burns, who scored a double century, is now a new candidate in the top 10 batters list.

County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Daniel Worrall (SUR) 8 15 1514 252.2 59 622 40 6/22 15.55 2.46 37.85 2 2 2 Jamie Porter (ESSEX) 10 19 1697 282.5 66 838 34 5/37 24.64 2.96 49.91 1 1 3 OJ Hannon-Dalby (WARKS) 10 19 1707 284.3 65 839 34 6/56 24.67 2.94 50.2 - 2 4 Jordan Clark (SUR) 10 18 1620 270 50 788 32 5/65 24.62 2.91 50.62 2 1 5 Shane Snater (ESSEX) 10 19 1392 232 46 792 32 4/42 24.75 3.41 43.5 2 - 6 Matt Critchley (ESSEX) 10 14 1328 221.2 19 835 32 5/88 26.09 3.77 41.5 2 3 7 Liam Dawson (HANTS) 9 14 1901 316.5 44 919 32 5/146 28.71 2.9 59.4 2 2 8 Dillon Pennington (NOTTS) 8 11 1347 224.3 47 738 31 5/96 23.8 3.28 43.45 1 1 9 Sam Cook (ESSEX) 7 12 1045 174.1 43 468 30 6/14 15.6 2.68 34.83 1 2 10 Kyle Abbott (HANTS) 9 14 1549 258.1 49 816 30 5/25 27.2 3.16 51.63 1 2

Daniel Worrall continued his dominance at the top of the bowling charts with 40 scalps in eight games at an average of 15.55. He took a total of six wickets in the last game. Jamie Porter also retained his second position with 34 wickets in 10 appearances.

OJ Hannon-Dalby could add only two to his tally to maintain his third position with 34 wickets. Jordan Clark made a big jump to the fourth position by picking seven wickets and has 32 scalps in 10 outings. Shane Snater, Matt Critchley, and Liam Dawson also have 32 scalps apiece and take the subsequent places.

Dillon Pennington did not play the recent game and slipped from fourth to eighth position with 31 wickets. Sam Cook and Kyle Abbott are ninth and 10th, respectively with 30 wickets each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️