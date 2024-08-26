County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Worcestershire vs Kent (Updated) ft. Alex Davies and Daniel Worrall

An exhilarating four-day play between top teams took place at County Championship Division One 2024 in five different venues on August 25. The action certainly brought changes in the batting as well as bowling charts of the tournament.
Durham posted a staggering total of 531 on the board against Nottinghamshire, with Alex Lees (145) as the top contributor. Then, the Notts were bundled out for a meager 229 and were enforced a follow-on. Under incessant pressure, Nottinghamshire were all-out for 285 and lost by an innings and 17 runs.
Essex and Hampshire were involved in a tough battle in the other game, as both scored 400+ totals and the match ended as a draw. Lancashire could not be proficient against Surrey, as they were all-out for 204 in the first innings. Then, Surrey declared on 444/9, with skipper Rory Burns scoring a double-century. Trailing by 200+ runs, the Lancs lost by an innings and 63 runs.
In the fourth fixture, Warwickshire did well to take a 98-run lead in the first innings against Somerset. The Bears were bundled out for 270 and set up a target of 369. The Somerset batters weathered the storm well and ended the game on 206/4.
Meanwhile, Kent could not cope with Worcestershire’s challenge well in the final fixture of this round. After getting all-out for 171, they conceded 447 to already lose their grip in the game. Although they did well to accumulate 376 in the second innings, the Worcs chased down a 101-run total with eight wickets to spare.
On that note, let’s take a look at the best performers of the tournament so far.
County Championship Division One 2024 Most Runs
With an impressive 131 for Warwickshire, Alex Davis jumped from fifth to first position in the list. He now has 929 runs in 17 innings, with four centuries to his name. David Bedingham is in the second position with 926 runs at an average of 71.23.
Essex’s Jordan Cox slammed 141 and jumped to third position with 904 runs in 13 innings. Meanwhile, his team-mate Dean Elgar also scored a century and rose to take the fourth spot with 903 runs in 16 innings.
Keaton Jennings (879), Joe Clarke (803), and Oliver Robinson (801) had disappointing outings in the recently concluded round and took subsequent positions. Haseeb Hameed and Tom Lammonby had mediocre contributions in the game and are eighth and ninth, respectively. Interestingly, Rory Burns, who scored a double century, is now a new candidate in the top 10 batters list.
County Championship Division One 2024 Most Wickets
Daniel Worrall continued his dominance at the top of the bowling charts with 40 scalps in eight games at an average of 15.55. He took a total of six wickets in the last game. Jamie Porter also retained his second position with 34 wickets in 10 appearances.
OJ Hannon-Dalby could add only two to his tally to maintain his third position with 34 wickets. Jordan Clark made a big jump to the fourth position by picking seven wickets and has 32 scalps in 10 outings. Shane Snater, Matt Critchley, and Liam Dawson also have 32 scalps apiece and take the subsequent places.
Dillon Pennington did not play the recent game and slipped from fourth to eighth position with 31 wickets. Sam Cook and Kyle Abbott are ninth and 10th, respectively with 30 wickets each.
