County Championship Division One 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Worcestershire vs Kent, Match 50

The County Championship Division One 2024 made its return this week with five matches across five different English venues on Sunday, August 25. Durham and Surrey registered innings wins over Nottinghamshire and Lancashire respectively, while Worcestershire steamrolled Kent by eight wickets. The Essex vs Hampshire and Warwickshire vs Somerset matches were drawn owing to ceaseless rains.

Surrey’s innings win over Lancashire further solidified them at the top of the County Championship Division One 2024 points table with seven wins from 10 matches. Somerset, Essex, and Hampshire retained their positions as the second, third, and fourth-placed sides on the 10-team standings after their respective Division One results on August 25.

After defeating Nottinghamshire by an innings, Durham gained a rung to jump to number five. Worcestershire, on the other hand, climbed from number nine to number six on the table and they are followed by Warwickshire at number seven.

Lancashire’s defeat enabled them to slip to number nine while Nottinghamshire slipped to eighth position. Kent succumbed to their sixth defeat of the season as they continue to languish at the bottom of the County Championship Division One 2024 points table.

Durham and Surrey emerge victorious with an inning

In match number 46, Durham amassed 531/7d courtesy of centuries from Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, and Ashton Turner. Bowlers Neil Wagner (4/68) and Daniel Hogg (7/66) later led Durham’s bowling charge to envelop Nottinghamshire for 229 and 285 across both innings respectively. Durham ended up sealing the match by an innings and 17 runs at Chester-le-Street.

In a high-scoring thriller at The Rose Bowl, Essex racked up over 400 runs in a day and eventually declared on Day 3 at 438/8d. Opener Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox plundered majestic centuries after the opening-day washout, while Mohammad Abbas picked up three wickets for Hampshire. In response, Hampshire reached 424/8 with centuries from Toby Albert and Tom Prest. However, Day 4 rains prevented them from securing first innings points.

At the Kennington Oval, Surrey bowlers Daniel Worrall (3/31) and Jordan Clark (4/57) mopped up Lancashire for just 204. Later, Rory Burns pounded a career-best 227 as Surrey mounted a 240-run first innings lead. Worrall and Clark collectively claimed six more wickets in the second Lancashire innings. Meanwhile, Conor McKerr starred with a four-fer as Surrey registered an emphatic win by an innings and 63 runs.

The match between Warwickshire and Somerset at Birmingham was declared a draw. Warwickshire secured a 98-run first-innings lead courtesy of half-centuries from Rob Yates, Jacob Bethell, and Michael Burgess as well as five wickets from Ed Barnard.

Warwickshire captain Alex Davies pounded 131 in the second innings to set up a 369-run target for Somerset. Unfortunately, rains halted play after 35 overs during the Somerset run-chase.

In Worcester, hosts Worcestershire charted 447 after fast bowler Joe Leach picked up six wickets to demolish Kent for just 171. Up against a 276-run deficit, opener Tawanda Muyeye made a fighting 211 to take Kent to 376. In the decisive innings, Worcestershire chased down their 101-run target with eight wickets to spare.

