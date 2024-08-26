County Championship Division Two 2024: Most Runs and Most Wickets after Yorkshire vs Sussex (Updated) ft. James Bracey and Toby Roland-Jones

Four County Championship Division Two 2024 matches reached their conclusion on Sunday, August 25, across four English venues. In Derby, Derbyshire secured a 10-wicket win over Glamorgan, with Zak Chappell, Jack Morley and Luis Reece claiming 15 wickets between themselves for the hosts.

Harry Came, Wayne Madsen and Anuj Dal hogged the limelight with the bat for Derbyshire through dazzling half-centuries as they took a 261-run lead at the halfway stage.

The match between Leicestershire and Gloucestershire was a high-scoring draw at Bristol. After Leicestershire amassed 402, courtesy of Ian Holland’s 104, double tons from Ben Charlesworth and James Bracey helped Gloucestershire (544-4 declared) take a 142-run first innings lead. Leicestershire responded with 304-5 in 79 overs before play was called off.

Middlesex romped to an eight-wicket win over Northamptonshire at Northwood in match number 39 of the competition. Toby Roland-Jones claimed figures of 5-49 to restrict Northamptonshire to 207 before Middlesex gained a 57-run lead courtesy of Leus du Plooy’s 71. Toby starred with six wickets in the second Northamptonshire innings to set up a 111-run target for his side.

Between Sussex and Yorkshire in Scarborough, the latter prevailed by four wickets by chasing down their 103-run target. Yorkshire bowlers Jordan Thompson and Matthew Revis picked up three wickets each to keep Sussex down to 189.

Half-centuries from William Luxton and Jonny Bairstow set up a 137-run lead for the hosts (326). Yorkshire’s Ben Coad stole the show in the second Sussex innings by picking up figures of 5-69.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Runs

Rank Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 TS Roland-Jones (MIDDX) 8 13 1518 253 43 880 37 6/58 23.78 3.47 41.02 1 4 2 BW Sanderson (NHNTS) 9 15 1815 302.3 67 912 37 6/64 24.64 3.01 49.05 1 3 3 BO Coad (YORKS) 8 14 1438 239.4 60 608 35 6/30 17.37 2.53 41.08 1 2 4 OE Robinson (SUSS) 8 15 1454 242.2 69 736 30 4/42 24.53 3.03 48.46 2 - 5 JJ Carson (SUSS) 10 15 1408 234.4 43 784 30 5/83 26.13 3.34 46.93 2 1 6 M de Lange (GLOUC) 6 12 1296 216 37 808 30 6/49 26.93 3.74 43.2 - 2 7 JA Thompson (YORKS) 8 14 1212 202 37 710 27 5/80 26.29 3.51 44.88 1 1 8 SW Currie (LEICS) 9 13 1299 216.3 33 765 27 5/64 28.33 3.53 48.11 - 1 9 MS Crane (GLAM) 9 14 1532 255.2 25 1072 27 5/99 39.7 4.19 56.74 1 2 10 ER Bamber (MIDDX) 10 17 1837 306.1 56 985 26 4/68 37.88 3.21 70.65 1 -

James Bracey’s double-ton against Leicestershire catapulted him from number five to the top of the County Championship Division Two 2024 run-scoring charts with 970 runs.

Emilio Gay and Sam Northeast swapped positions to second and third respectively. Ryan Higgins (908 runs) was displaced from the top to fourth on the list and is followed by Middlesex teammate Leus du Plooy (850 runs) in fifth.

Adam Lyth (834 runs) slipped two rungs to sixth, while Colin Ingram (815 runs) remains seventh in the batting charts. John Simpson (811 runs) and Cameron Bancroft (784 runs) swapped positions to eighth and ninth respectively, while Luke Procter’s 759-run tally puts him in tenth.

County Championship Division Two 2024 Most Wickets

Rank Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JR Bracey (GLOUC) 9 15 3 970 207* 80.83 1336 72.6 4 2 1 120 12 2 EN Gay (NHNTS) 10 17 1 919 261 57.43 1340 68.58 2 4 1 117 2 3 SA Northeast (GLAM) 10 20 5 915 335* 61 1590 57.54 3 1 3 100 6 4 RF Higgins (MIDDX) 9 13 2 908 221 82.54 1314 69.1 4 2 1 99 14 5 JL du Plooy (MIDDX) 10 16 2 850 196* 60.71 1314 64.68 2 5 - 95 7 6 A Lyth (YORKS) 10 16 1 834 129 55.6 1382 60.34 4 2 - 115 5 7 CA Ingram (GLAM) 7 12 2 815 170 81.5 1341 60.77 4 3 - 108 10 8 JA Simpson (SUSS) 10 16 3 811 205* 62.38 1488 54.5 3 2 2 93 7 9 CT Bancroft (GLOUC) 9 15 1 784 184 56 1455 53.88 3 2 1 83 2 10 LA Procter (NHNTS) 10 16 1 759 116* 50.6 1851 41 1 6 3 79 3

Toby Roland-Jones (37 wickets) jumped from sixth to become the most successful bowler in County Championship Division Two after his 11-wicket match-haul against Northamptonshire.

Despite taking eight wickets in the same match, Ben Sanderson (37 wickets) slipped to second. Ben Coad and Ollie Robinson also slipped up a rung each to third and fourth respectively with 35 and 30 wickets respectively.

Robinson’s 30-wicket tournament haul is matched by fifth-placed Jack Carson and sixth-ranked Marchant de Lange. The trio are followed by Jordan Thompson and Mason Crane, who extended their wickets tally to 27 to move to seventh and ninth respectively.

Scott Currie, also with 27 wickets, slipped from fourth to eighth. Ethan Bamber dropped three rungs to tenth, taking just one wicket in his latest outing.

