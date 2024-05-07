County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Glamorgan vs Yorkshire, Match 18

Sussex beat Derbyshire by an innings and 124 runs in the 16th match of the County Championship Division Two 2024. Leicestershire took on Middlesex in the 17th match, while Glamorgan faced Yorkshire in the 18th game. The last two matches ended in a draw.

Sussex remain first with two wins in four matches. Middlesex have jumped to second from sixth and have won one of five matches. Leicestershire remain third and are winless in five games. Yorkshire have moved to fourth from fifth and are also winless.

Northamptonshire have slipped to fifth from second. Glamorgan have moved to sixth from fourth. Derbyshire have moved to seventh from eighth. Gloucestershire have slipped to eighth from seventh. All four teams remain winless.

Cheteshwar Pujara's century leads Sussex to victory against Derbyshire

Sussex elected to bowl against Derbyshire after winning the toss. Derbyshire were bundled out for 246 in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 113 for Sussex in the first innings and guided the team to a decent total of 479.

Jayden Seales took a five-wicket haul for Sussex in the second innings. Derbyshire could make only 109 and lost by an innings and 124 runs.

Meanwhile, Middlesex won the toss and elected to bowl against Leicestershire in the 17th match. Leicestershire scored 306 before getting bundled out in the first innings. Middlesex scored 407-8 as the match ended in a draw.

In the 18th match, Glamorgan won the toss against Yorkshire and elected to bat. They scored 221 in their first innings. Yorkshire declared their innings on 519 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Finlay Bean made a scintillating 173 runs off 189 deliveries, while Joe Root contributed a mammoth 156 off 165 deliveries. Glamorgan scored 372 runs for the loss of seven wickets as the match ended in a draw.

