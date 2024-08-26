County Championship Division Two 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Yorkshire vs Sussex, Match 40

Four matches of County Championship Division Two 2024 culminated on Sunday (August 25). Three ended with conclusive results, while the other finished in a draw.

In the 37th game of the competition, Derbyshire demolished Glamorgan by 10 wickets to register their first win of the season. The victory helped them jump from eighth to seventh. After the humiliating loss, Glamorgan are sixth with a solitary win in 10 games.

After playing out draws against each other, Leicestershire slipped from third to fourth, while Gloucestershire moved up from sixth to fifth. Meanwhile, with an eight-wicket win against Northamptonshire, Middlesex retained their second position, with four wins in 10 games, while the Northants are the wooden spooners with no wins in 10 fixtures.

Although Sussex faced a four-wicket loss against Yorkshire, they are still the best team in the County Championship Division Two with five victories in 10 games. After an impressive victory, Yorkshire are third with three wins in 10 outings.

On that note, let’s take a look at the summary of all the action that transpired in the recently concluded round.

Derbyshire secure their first victory in style; Yorkshire beat table-toppers Sussex in County Championship

Glamorgan batted first against Derbyshire and were bowled out for 168, with Zak Chappell picking up six wickets. Derbyshire responded by slamming 429, with Anuj Dal scoring 94. Trailing by 261, Glamorgan were bundled out for 287, with Derbyshire chasing down the paltry target of 27 under seven overs.

In the 38th match of the County Championship, Leicestershire posted 402 against Gloucestershire, with Ian Holland scoring 104. Ben Charlesworth and James Bracey’s double centuries helped Gloucs to 544-4 declared. Leicester scored 304-5 as the game ended in a draw.

In another game, Northamptonshire and Middlesex locked horns. Middlesex secured a 57-run first-innings lead before bundling out the Northants for 167. The Toby Roland-Jones-led side completed their chase of 111 easily.

In an interesting clash between Yorkshire and Sussex, the latter were all-out for 189. Yorkshire compiled 326 to take a significant first-innings lead. In response, Sussex folded up for 239. Yorkshire chased down the 103-run target with four wickets to spare.

