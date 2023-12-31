“Couple of things they need to make the adjustment with” – Sunil Gavaskar’s advice to India batters ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Team India batters need to make a couple of adjustments if they want to deliver in the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, which starts on January 3.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants the players to play beside the line of the ball and play their shots late to give themselves ample time to decide their attacking or defensive mode for a specific delivery.

Gavaskar's comments come on the back of many Indian batters getting out to the wicketkeeper or at slips during the two innings.

For the unversed, South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test. The visitors were bundled out for 245 and 131 twice in response to South Africa’s 408. Only KL Rahul (101) and Virat Kohli (38 & 82) looked solid with the bat.

Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“There are a couple of things to look to get besides the line of the ball rather than behind the line of the ball. When you get beside the line of the ball, then you can allow the ball to pass by easily by dropping your wrist, but if you are behind the line, sometimes you drop your wrist, you’re gonna hit there (chin).”

The 74-year-old added:

“So, those are the couple of things they need to make the adjustment with. Try and play as late as possible because that gives you time to decide whether you want to play it or to leave the ball.”

"You need to pay attention to these things" – Irfan Pathan’s advice to India batters ahead of second Test against South Africa

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also had some advice for the Indian batters ahead of the second Test against the Proteas. The 39-year-old asked the middle-order batters to practice with new balls in the nets to overcome issues with excess swing movements.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also wants the Indian players to use their feet wisely, unlike India captain Rohit Sharma, who got out for five runs and a duck in his two innings.

Pathan told Star Sports:

“In South Africa, you give a lot of attention to the new ball. Ensure that the middle-order batters also practice with the new ball because it continues to move.

"So, when there are early breakthroughs, then we have to bat early and face the new ball. So, you get prepared, and apart from that, we’ve seen a lack of foot movements like Rohit Sharma. It could be because of fatigue or pressure.”

He added:

“You need to pay attention to these things because you are not getting half volleys. The ball is bowled slightly away, which can trouble you due to lack of foot movement.”

The Proteas are currently 1-0 ahead of India in the two-match Test series. The visitors must win the second Test to avoid another series loss in South Africa. They have never won a Test series in South Africa.

