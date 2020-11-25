The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the financial condition of almost every human on earth. The viral outbreak also hurt the sports world as quite a few small-scale teams wound up their business, while a few others had to make adjustments to their budget. Cricket has also been adversely affected this year.

Amid these testing times, Sussex Cricket League organizers have made headlines for replacing the traditional tea break in four-day games with 30-minutes drinks break.

"In 2020 we didn't have any choice. With the pandemic the cricket we played was a short season and there was no option to provide teas, everyone had to provide their own food as it wasn't allowed," Sussex cricket league director Gary Stanley told BBC Sport.

So far this season, a few clubs could manage teas for their players, but for most of the clubs, one of the team players had to make arrangements for the rest of the squad.

"There are clubs that are still fortunate enough to have that, but large numbers don't and often it's a case of 'which player will provide it this week?', Stanley added.

Because of this situation, many of them requested the organizers to do away with the tea breaks at least until the 2021 season. The clubs have agreed to rethink their decision before the competitions in 2022.

Twitter has mixed reactions to Sussex Cricket League's decision

Many fans accepted the cricket league's decision to nix the concept of having tea-breaks. A few traditionalists protested this call, with the HK Horsemen T20 Team stating that they would serve tea to their players and even to their opponents if required. Some wrote on the micro-blogging platform that this was just another day in 2020.

HKCC are disappointed that cricket teas are being dropped from the @SussexCricketLg.



We will still be providing teas for our players at home games, and are happy to also provide for any opposition who are happy to reciprocate.



In fact, we are working on a new pavlova recipe. — HKCC - Home of The HK Horsemen T20 team (@horstedkeynescc) November 23, 2020

When you think 2020 can't get any weirder... a cricket league has voted to stop providing cricket teas!! https://t.co/OXp2pYW3iM — Craig Simpson (@craigsimpson42) November 23, 2020

Think it will in courage new players. For too long cricket has the stigma of cucumber sandwiches and little bit of cricket. Times have changed not everyone wants teas and lots of clubs dont have a tea lady or enough volunteers. Sunday cricket can keep the tradition going!!! — Forest Row CC (@ForestRowCC) November 23, 2020

A VERY very sad day for village cricket. Another nail in its coffin. Come next season we’ll be voting on 10/10 competitions, wider bats and soft balls. 💩 — Tim Cox (@TimCoxEBCC) November 23, 2020