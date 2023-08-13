CPL announces red-card like penalties to tackle sow over rates

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 - men's and women's - has introduced penalties for slow over rates, which includes a red card-like system. As per the stringent rule, a player will be removed if the fielding side is behind schedule at the start of the 20th over of an innings.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 17th over of the innings needs to be completed by 72 minutes and 15 seconds, the 18th by 76 minutes and 30 seconds, and the 19th by 80 minutes and 45 seconds, while the last over has to end within 85 minutes.

Elaborating on the penalties, the report stated that if the fielding side is behind the required over rate at the start of the 18th over, one additional player must enter the fielding circle (five players inside the circle). Further, if the fielding side is behind the over rate at the start of the 19th over, two additional fielders must come into the fielding circle (six players inside the circle).

If the fielding side is behind the required rate at the start of the 20 over as well, one player selected by the captain will have to leave the field even as six will remain inside the fielding circle.

Penalties have been put in place for batting sides as well for CPL 2023. The batters will be given a warning from the umpires for time wasting and, if found guilty again, the team will be slapped with a five-run penalty for each instance of time wasting.

“Duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving” - CPL

Sharing his views on the changes, CPL's tournament operations director Michael Hall said in a statement that it is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving.

"We have been disappointed that our T20 games have been getting longer and longer each year, and we want to do what we can to arrest this trend. It is the duty of those involved in cricket to ensure that the game keeps moving and we have sensitized both the franchises and our match officials to this duty ahead of the tournament. Our hope is that these in-game penalties are not needed, but we believe they are proportionate and necessary," he said.

"Over rates will be monitored by the third umpire and communicated to the captains via on-field umpires at the end of every over, as well as to the crowd and TV audience, with graphics showing how far they are behind (or ahead of) the over rate. Dispensations will be given for injuries, DRS and time-wasting by batting side where appropriate," the statement added.

The men's CPL 2023 begins on August 17, while women's event will get underway on August 31.