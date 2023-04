CPL 2023 schedule announced; Saint Lucia Kings to play Jamaica Tallawahs in season opener

The Caribbean Premier League 2023 (CPL 2023) is scheduled to commence on Thursday, August 17, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia. The franchise-based T20 league will commence just three days after the India vs West Indies series.

The Saint Lucia Kings will host the Jamaica Tallawahs in the season opener of CPL 2023.

CPL T20 @CPL The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2023 season will run from the 16th of August until the 24th of September.

The 2023 edition of the CPL will be played across five venues. The Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia will host the first six league-stage matches, while the next six matches will take place at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

Barbados and Trinidad will host the next six matches each, while the last six league stage matches will be hosted in Guyana. The playoffs leg, which includes the Eliminator, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Summit clash, will also be hosted by Guyana.

The summit clash is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 25, at the Providence Stadium at 4:30 AM IST (7:00 PM local time).

The six teams competing in CPL 2023 are the Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

CPL 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

St Lucia Leg

Match 1 - Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs.

Match 2 - Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals.

Match 3 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Match 4 - Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match 5 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals.

Match 6 - Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

St Kitts Leg

Match 7 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs.

Match 8 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match 9 - Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Match 10 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals.

Match 11 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match 12 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Barbados Leg

Match 13 - Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Match 14 - Barbados Royals vs Jamaica Tallawahs.

Match 15 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs.

Match 16 - Barbados Royals vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Match 17 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Match 18 - Barbados Royals vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Trinidad Leg

Match 19 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals.

Match 20 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match 21 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Match 22 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs.

Match 23 - Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Match 24 - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Guyana Leg

Match 25 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Match 26 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Match 27 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Match 28 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders.

Match 29 - Jamaica Tallawahs vs Saint Lucia Kings.

Match 30 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals.

Eliminator

Qualifier 1

Qualifier 2

Final.

