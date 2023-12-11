Cricket Australia to conduct  thorough review after pitch mishap in BBL 2023-24

The 2023-34 Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Melbourne Renegades and the Perth Scorchers on Sunday, December 10, was abandoned due to dangerous playing conditions enforced by the pitch at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The contest began along the expected lines, with the Renegades winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The pitch had a damp area, which came into play after the powerplay, where the ball was bouncing erratically. Batter Josh Inglis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock were surprised to see the pitch behaving in such a manner, leading to the match officials being involved as well.

The play was initially halted for a few minutes as the umpires inspected the damp area and the subsequent divots that had made their appearance. Ultimately, it was decided that for the sake of the safety of the players, the match be abandoned with the points split between the two teams.

According to a statement released by Cricket Australia (CA), both teams will keep a hold of the point awarded if the match cannot be rescheduled later on in the season.

"Each team will receive one point unless the game can be rescheduled. Fans will be refunded the cost of their tickets," the statement read.

"CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned and a huge disappointment for fans and players," it continued.

The action in BBL 2023-24 will continue with a clash between the Hobart Hurricanes and the Sydney Sixers in Tasmania.

Melbourne Renegades are still without a win in BBL 2023-24

The Renegades are one of the two franchises to have already played two BBL 2023-24 matches. However, they are yet to record a win so far, having lost their opening contest against the Sydney Sixers.

The clash between the Renegades and Scorchers was not the first one to be abandoned in the BBL 2023-24. The scheduled contest between the Adelaide Strikers and the Brisbane Heat was washed out due to incessant rain in South Australia on Saturday, December 9.

Will the contest between the Renegades and Scorchers be conducted midway through the season again? Let us know what you think.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket