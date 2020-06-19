Cricket fraternity on Twitter condoles with Rashid Khan on the demise of his mother
- Rashid Khan penned a heartfelt tribute after the demise of his mother yesterday evening.
- A few days ago, the young spin sensation had earlier asked fans on Twitter to pray for his ailing mother.
Afghanistan star Rashid Khan’s mother passed away on Thursday evening due to a prolonged illness. The young spin sensation paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on Twitter.
He wrote, “You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can’t believe you are no more with me you will be missed forever. Rest in Peace.”
Rashid Khan pays tribute to his late mother
A year back in January 2019, the 21-year-old had lost his father. At that time, he was playing for the Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) but returned home midway through the T20 tournament.
He had expressed his grief in an interview in which he said that his father endured a lot of hardships, primarily financial, to bring up his children.
Rashid Khan is currently one of the best bowlers in the shortest format and has been a part of several T20 franchise leagues. He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2017 edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and thereafter, he went on to ply his trade across several T20 leagues around the world.
Last year, Rashid Khan was named the captain of the Afghanistan team in limited-overs formats after the 2019 World Cup. But within a couple of months, Asghar Afghan was again recalled as the captain. Under Rashid Khan’s captaincy, Afghanistan won the historic one-off Test against Bangladesh.
Prior to this, he had also become the youngest player to captain a country at the age of 19 years and 165 in March 2018, during the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Despite his young age, Rashid Khan has achieved several feats in the game already.
The cricket family on Twitter has been paying condolences to the versatile spin bowler, and we've compiled a few of the reactions below.
Twitter condoles with Rashid Khan
The bowler has so far played four Tests, 71 ODIs and 48 T20Is in his international cricket, picking up 23, 133 and 89 wickets in the three formats, respectively.Published 19 Jun 2020, 10:54 IST