Cricket fraternity on Twitter condoles with Rashid Khan on the demise of his mother 

Rashid Khan lost his mother yesterday and paid a heartfelt tribute to her on Twitter.

Afghanistan star Rashid Khan’s mother passed away on Thursday evening due to a prolonged illness. The young spin sensation paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother on Twitter.

He wrote, “You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can’t believe you are no more with me you will be missed forever. Rest in Peace.”

إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can’t believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace #MOTHER 😢😢 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 18, 2020

A year back in January 2019, the 21-year-old had lost his father. At that time, he was playing for the Adelaide Strikers in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) but returned home midway through the T20 tournament.

He had expressed his grief in an interview in which he said that his father endured a lot of hardships, primarily financial, to bring up his children.

Rashid Khan is currently one of the best bowlers in the shortest format and has been a part of several T20 franchise leagues. He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2017 edition for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and thereafter, he went on to ply his trade across several T20 leagues around the world.

Last year, Rashid Khan was named the captain of the Afghanistan team in limited-overs formats after the 2019 World Cup. But within a couple of months, Asghar Afghan was again recalled as the captain. Under Rashid Khan’s captaincy, Afghanistan won the historic one-off Test against Bangladesh.

Prior to this, he had also become the youngest player to captain a country at the age of 19 years and 165 in March 2018, during the 2018 Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Despite his young age, Rashid Khan has achieved several feats in the game already.

The cricket family on Twitter has been paying condolences to the versatile spin bowler, and we've compiled a few of the reactions below.

Please take care Rashid bhai. My condolences — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) June 18, 2020

Can feel your pain. My heartfelt condolences. So much sadness so early in life. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2020

The thoughts of everyone at Sussex Cricket are with you and your family, Rashid.



She raised you to be not only a fantastic cricketer but also a wonderful person. RIP. 💙 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) June 18, 2020

inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon.



May Allah grant her high ranks in jannat ul firdous Aameen. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) June 19, 2020

Sending love Rashid 🙏🙏🙏❤️ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 18, 2020

We are always, always here for you, Rash 💙🖤 — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) June 18, 2020

My condolences to you...May her soul rest in peace..stay strong — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 18, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the loss of your mother Rashid Khan that you and your family have encountered.

I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life.

“May Almighty Allah dwell her in Jannatul Firdaus” Ameen pic.twitter.com/wYF4qNLzoT — Hamid Hassan (@hamidhassanHH) June 18, 2020

My heartfelt condolences brother.

Lots of prayers for the departed soul, I know it can’t compensate your loss but that’s what she needs the most now.

May she rest in eternal peace, Ameen. — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 18, 2020

Extremely saddened to hear the passing of your mother.

Accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.



May the deceased find eternal peace & the family the strength to bear the great pain.



RIP 🙏 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) June 18, 2020

Allah sabar de ap ko bro or aunty ko janat me jagah de ameen🙏 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 18, 2020

Inna lillahi wa inna ilahi rajioon. khudai de aghai la agha jihaan khaista ki ao taso tolo la de khudai sabr darke ameen — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) June 18, 2020

sorry to hear this brother. inshaAllah she’s in a better place 🤲🏼🤲🏼 — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) June 18, 2020

The bowler has so far played four Tests, 71 ODIs and 48 T20Is in his international cricket, picking up 23, 133 and 89 wickets in the three formats, respectively.