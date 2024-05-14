Cricket Ireland confirms men's tour of Pakistan in 2025

Cricket Ireland will tour Pakistan as it officially confirmed a visit in August and September next year. The two teams will square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is and could also play a historic Test series.

Nevertheless, the press release by Cricket Ireland didn't mention the dates or any other specifics regarding the tour. The board has taken the initiative to send the men's team to Pakistan in the wake of their female counterparts going to Pakistan in 2022 to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Cricket Ireland chair Brian MacNeice thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi for flying to the other part of the world, indicating a robust relationship between them.

As quoted by the official website, MacNeice stated:

"We are delighted to have welcomed Chairman Naqvi to Dublin and we had a very productive meeting. The presence of the PCB chairman in Ireland was very much appreciated and is a strong indicator of the excellent relationship between the two boards. Discussions were wide-ranging, and included exploring men’s, women’s and Wolves-level fixtures in the future."

"I’m very pleased that we were able to agree a men’s tour next year – this will be yet another historic first, coming after the tour to Pakistan by our senior women in 2022," he added.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB denied the presence of the Test series in the tour despite confirming it initially.

T20I series between Pakistan and Ireland standing level at 1-1

The 3rd and final T20I will take place on Tuesday. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the ongoing T20I series between the two sides is currently level at 1-1.

The hosts stunned Pakistan in the opening game by chasing down 183 with six wickets to spare. However, the Men in Green hit back by gunning down 194 in the second game, thanks largely to Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Both are also clubbed in Group A for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

