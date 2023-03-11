Cricket South Africa add five new players to their men's contract list

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the central contracts for the upcoming season of 2023-24. Five new players have been added to the list in Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, and Ryan Rickleton.

Keeper-batter Heinrich Klassen, who earned an upgraded contract last season, has kept his new grade. Left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell has returned to the contract list as well. Unlike the previous year, the contracts list has expanded to 20 from 16.

He remains captain of the ODI side while he has opted to relinquish the captaincy of the T20I side.

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe addressed the central contracts for the forthcoming season, stating that the expanded list is to ensure a wider pool of players for red-ball and white-ball cricket.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"The number of contracted players has increased from 16 to 20 this season to ensure that we have a wider pool of white-ball specialists and Test players. We look forward to seeing them compete at the highest level in what is an important next 12 months for the limited-overs and Test sides, with the [ODI] World Cup taking place later this year as well as the start of the new World Test Championship cycle."

David Miller and Quinton de Kock are only white-ball players on the list, while Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen have played for the Proteas only in Tests. Former South African captain Faf du Plessis is a notable miss despite suggestions that he is poised to return to international cricket.

The Proteas are currently playing in the final series of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2021-23, where they could finish third. South Africa don't have another Test series scheduled until December when they host India.

South Africa men's contracts list:

Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

