Cricket West Indies announces a revised schedule for the upcoming Pakistan series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a revised schedule for the upcoming T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan.

Both teams will now lock horns in a four-match T20I series, one less than the original schedule. The CWI was forced to reduce the number of games due to changes to the fixtures for the ongoing ODI series between West Indies and Australia.

West Indies and Pakistan to play revised four-match T20I Series for the Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup



Match Schedule⬇️https://t.co/4wHWJCHcwH pic.twitter.com/YpubCXEpPw — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 25, 2021

CWI President Ricky Skerritt expressed his gratitude towards the PCB for agreeing to the revised schedule.

"Together with the PCB, CWI have examined various scenarios, and we jointly agreed that the best solution in the present circumstances is to cancel the first T20I and play a four-match T20I series starting on Wednesday and keep the rest of the tour schedule unchanged.

"We want to express our gratitude to the PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani and CEO, Wasim Khan and the Pakistan team for their understanding in this situation and for agreeing to the revised match schedule. Both teams are in the final stages of preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup, so we anticipate an exciting and entertaining series of games as both teams compete for Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup.”

A two-match Test series between West Indies and Pakistan will follow the four-match T20I series, starting August 12. It will be a part of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

West Indies is one of the top contenders to win the T20 World Cup

📢 ICYMI: Two groups of four teams each will battle it out in the Round 1 of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2021!



Which teams will go through to Super 12? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/n8cT4aqOzA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) July 18, 2021

The two-time world champions are currently preparing for the upcoming T20 global meet scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

This will be the last stop for the West Indian players before heading to the UAE for the second half of the IPL 2021, followed by the T20 World Cup.

Full Schedule:

July 27: 1st Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Kensington Oval – 10 am local (9 am Jamaica Time)

July 31: 2nd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 am local (10 am Jamaica)

August 1: 3rd Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 am local (10 am Jamaica)

August 3: 4th Osaka Presents PSO Carient T20 Cup match at Guyana National Stadium – 11 am local (10 am Jamaica)

August 12-16: 1st Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10 am Jamaica Time (11 am Eastern Caribbean)

August 20-24: 2nd Betway Test at Sabina Park – 10 am Jamaica Time (11 am Eastern Caribbean)

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar