Crowds leave stadium after Virat Kohli gets out for 6 in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy did not prove to be fruitful as the star batter was dimissed for just six runs off 15 deliveries, leaving his team in a spot of bother. Following the 36-year-old's dismissal on the second day of the game between Delhi and Railways on Friday, January 31, supporters started leaving the stadium in droves.

Dejected by his short stay at the crease, the crowds started to leave the stadium and the stands were seen being emptied.

It turned out to be a major disappointment for the fans, who had started gathering from the early hours of the morning. Unfortunately, Virat's innings did not live up to expecations and the hype that was created upon his return to the Ranji Trophy.

Virat Kohli fails to impress with bat on Ranji Trophy return

While Virat Kohli did succeed in pulling a massive crowd to watch a Ranji Trophy match, the star batter failed to impress with the bat. Walking in with a loud applause, Virat had a shaky start.

While he did manage to hit a boundary, the right-hander failed to get going. Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan castled his stumps as the star batter moved forward to an incoming delivery which stayed a touch low, sliding past his bat to crash into the off-stump.

Kohli's dismissal left Delhi in a precarious position as they were subjected to a mini collapse. They were 86/3 when the star batter left the crease and lost another wicket in quick time to be reduced to 97/4.

Earlier, Railways scored 241 runs in the first innings on Day 1 (Thursday, January 30) of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture. At the time of writing, Delhi are 164/4 with skipper Ayush Badoni reaching his fifty off just 34 balls.

