CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: [Watch] "He's invented a new way to get out" - Titans' Ayabulela Gqamane gets involved in a bizarre dismissal against the Knights

Titans all-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane drew attention with his bizarre dismissal against the Knights on Tuesday in a Pool B fixture of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

The right-hander perished in the 19th over of the first innings as he smashed his off-stump with the bat while trying to play a wide ball on the offside. The batter was batting deep in his crease, with even his front-foot being behind the line. It was on the fifth ball of the 19th over that he attempted to play an attacking stroke against Migael Pretorius' wide slower ball.

His ploy to stay deep in the crease backfired miserably as he ultimately knocked his off-stump while playing the shot. Gqamane had to take the long walk back after being adjudged 'hit wicket', in one of the most unusual fashions.

Cricket South Africa shared a video of the dismissal on their Twitter account:

"He's invented a new way to get out" Is this the most bizarre way to ever be dismissed?

CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Knights topple Titans in their opening contest

The Knights won the toss and elected to bowl first on the Mangaung Oval surface on Tuesday. Despite captain Dean Elgar's fighting knock of 41 at the top, the Titans managed to post a sub-par total of 143.

Migael Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers for the Knights as he claimed three crucial wickets and conceded just 21 runs after bowling his full quota of 4 overs. Riding on Rilee Russouw's quick-fire 73*, the Knights went past the target in the final over to secure a crucial victory.

They are now the table-toppers of Pool B after their dominant victory in their opening contest. The Titans, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table after their 6-wicket loss to the Knights.

