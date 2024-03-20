CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Knights vs Eastern, Match 14

Knights beat Eastern by a notable margin of six wickets in Match 14 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 on Wednesday (March 20). This low-scoring match took place at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

As a result of this win, the Knights have jumped two places and now enjoy second place with a net run rate of 0.972. Notably, they are placed just after the table-toppers Limpopo and boast 13 points coming off three wins from four games. The Knights have replaced Northern Cape, who have plunged to the third spot.

Eastern, who were handed over their second defeat of the season, have plummeted a place. They have slipped from third place to fourth, replacing the Knights. Having featured in five matches, the Eastern have emerged victorious on two occasions which gives them an NRR of -0.124 and nine points.

The subsequent positions on the table remain unchanged after Match 14 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Gihahn Cloete's 73 helps the Knights register their 3rd win of the season

Talking about the match, the Knights bowlers provided early breakthroughs, thanks to Sithembile Langa's three-wicket haul including a two-wicket spell from Dane Piedt. Notably, none of their bowlers remained wicketless and managed at least a wicket.

Whereas, Eastern's middle-order batter Aaron Visser (42 off 36) was the top-scorer helping his side to breach the 120-run mark before falling short of wickets. The pressure built on them once the opener Kabelo Sekhukhune was run out on 27 and his partner Danie Rossouw fell for just three. The only other batter Shaylen Pillay scored 20, with the rest of the batters failing to deliver their part.

Chasing the target of 123 runs, the Knights had a solid start. While the opener Jacques Snyman scored 20, his counterpart Gihahn Cloete's 73 off 48 took them to the halfway mark. It assisted Aubrey's team to chase it down in just 15.3 overs, sparing six wickets.

From the Eastern front, Thula Ngcobo struck with two wickets while captain Shane Dadswell managed one. The rest of the bowlers could not help much, which helped the opponents to score runs freely, and eventually register a decent-margined win to improve their NRR.

