CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Western District vs Mpumalanga, Match 15

The bottom-placed teams South Western Districts and Mpumalanga squared off against each other in match 15 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024. The South Western team registered its maiden win of the season but remains at the bottom of the table.

Today's thriller, though achieving a decent score, had no bearing on the points table standings. Consequently, both Mpumalanga and South Western Districts maintained their respective positions at sixth and seventh place without alteration.

Notably, it was the second defeat for Mpumalanga. They boast six points coming off a win and a no-result match against Limpopo. Having featured in four matches, it gives them a net run rate of -1.112.

Wooden spooners Southern have played five matches, stumbling in four. This poor campaign so far has gathered them only four points and an inferior NRR of -0.289.

The top five places on the table also remain unchanged. Limpopo tops the table with 14 points and are followed by Knights, Northern Cape, Eastern, and Border, sequentially.

Du Plessis’ and Christensen’s half-centuries help Southern register their maiden win

As far as the match is concerned, Jurie Snyman’s Mpumalanga scored 176. Their batters were determined. Opener Mohammad Mayet scored 25 whereas captain Jurie added 35 to give a decent start.

Following this, Herman Rolfe and Yassar Cook scored 28 and 26 runs respectively, alongside significant contributions from Benjamin van Niekerk's 46, helping the team to cross the 170-run milestone. The opponent team bowlers weren't as dominating, with Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, and Sintu Majeza each securing a wicket to their names.

When the South Western stepped on the field to chase, opener Kyle Jacobs departed for just five as Hermann Rolfes provided an early breakthrough. However, his opening partner Blayde Capell scored 27 before being removed by captain Snyman.

Consecutive half-centuries from Matthew Christensen and Jean du Plessis followed by a solid 30 from Jhedli Van Briesies assisted the side chase it down saving an over and seven wickets.

The pitch was termed to be in the favor of the batting side as the bowlers from both ends struggled to take wickets, as they only managed to take up just three wickets per inning.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App