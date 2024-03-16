CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Western Districts vs Border, Match 11

South Western Districts locked horns with Border in the 11th game of the ongoing CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2024 at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday, March 16.

Border registered their second win in the competition after defeating South Western Districts by two wickets in a nail-biting thriller. No change happened in the points table, as Border remained fifth in the points table with six points in four games. They have two wins and as many defeats and a net run rate of -0.420.

Border failed to displace Mpumalanga Rhinos in fourth place, with the latter also having six points in two games. They have one win and a no-result, with a net run rate of +1.1.

Meanwhile, South Western Districts remain at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account in the competition. South Western Districts have lost all four games.

Northern Cape are sixth in the standings with four points in three games, courtesy of one win and two defeats. They have a net run rate of -1.097.

There are no changes in the top-three, as Limpopo are atop the points table with 10 points in three games. Meanwhile, Eastern Storm and Knights follow them in the second and third place, respectively.

While Eastern Storm have nine points in four games, the Knights have eight points after two games.

Jason Niemand snatches victory for Border with a fighting half-century

South Western Districts opted to bat first. They made a decent start, with their openers adding 48 in 5.3 overs for the first wicket. However, South Western Districts kept losing wickets regularly and could only reach 148-9 in their allotted 20 overs. Jade de Klerk picked up three wickets for Border.

In response, Border lost a couple of wickets early, but captain Jason Neimand held up one end. He played a fighting knock of 57 off 47 and got support from Marco Marais (38 off 31).

The duo added 69 for the third wicket and took their team close to the target. However, after an implosion, they stuttered across the finish line in 19.5 overs with two wickets in hand. Jarred Jardine bagged two wickets for South Western Districts, while five other bowlers bagged a wicket apiece.

