CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boland vs North West Dragons, Match 20

Warriors squared off against Western Province in the 19th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Thursday, March 21, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. They won the match by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 150 runs in 17.4 overs. North West Dragons, meanwhile, defeated Boland in the 20th match by seven wickets after chasing the target of 147 runs.

Warriors and Lions are still at the top of the points table. They have won five and four matches, respectively. Dolphins have jumped one spot to occupy the third position. They have won three out of six matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.445.

Western Province have slipped to fourth place from third. They have won three out of five matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.560. North West Dragons have moved to fifth place, while Titans have dropped to sixth. They both have won two matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.642 and -0.135, respectively.

Boland and Tuskers are still in the last two places and are yet to win their first game.

Rubin Hermann's brilliant knock guides the Dragons to win over Boland

Western Province won the toss and elected to bat against the Warriors. They posted 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. George Linde was the highest scorer with 46 runs off 38 deliveries.

In reply, Matthew Breetzke smashed 53 runs off 42 deliveries for the Warriors. He helped the Warriors chase down the target in just 17.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

In the next game, North West Dragons won the toss and elected to field against Boland. Boland made 146 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ferisco Adams scored 50 runs off 39 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Migael Pretorius was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 4/14 runs in four overs.

The Dragons won the match in 16.5 overs by seven wickets. Rubin Hermann was the highest scorer of the day and made 96 runs off 56 deliveries.

