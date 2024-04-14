CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Boland vs Warriors, Match 46

Dolphins defeated Western Province by eight wickets in the 43rd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, April 14. They chased down the target of 97 runs in 11.1 overs. Meanwhile, DP World Lions chased down the target of 86 runs against the North West Dragons in just 9.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

The Titans won the 45th match by eight wickets against the AET Tuskers. They took 19.4 overs to reach the target of 142 runs. Boland came out victorious against the Warriors in the 46th match by five wickets. They had chased down the target of 128 runs in 17 overs.

Warriors are still in first position in the points table with nine wins in 11 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.904. The Lions are still second and have won eight out of 11 matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.841.

Dolphins remain in third place with seven wins in 12 games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.726. The Titans have moved to fourth position from fifth. They have won five out of 12 matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.492.

Western Province have slipped to fifth place from fourth and have won four out of 12 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.777. North West Dragons are still ranked in sixth place and have won three out of 12 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.330.

Rocks and Tuskers are still in the last two positions in the points table with three and two wins in 11 matches, respectively. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.883 and -1.987, respectively.

Western Province won the toss and elected to bat in the 43rd match. They were bundled out for just 96 runs in 17 overs. Dolphins chased down the target of 97 runs in 11.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

North West Dragons elected to bat in the 44th game against the Lions. They could make only 85 runs before getting bundled out in 18.2 overs. The Lions won the match by 10 wickets in 9.2 overs.

Titans opted to field after winning the toss in the 45th match against the Tuskers. The Tuskers could make 141 runs in 19.4 overs. The Titans reached the target of 142 runs with eight wickets in hand in 12.3 overs.

The Rocks elected to bowl in the 46th match against the Warriors. The Warriors scored 127 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. The Rocks won the match by five wickets in 17 overs.

