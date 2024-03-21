CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dolphins vs Titans, Match 18

Dolphins faced Titans in the 18th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Wednesday, March 20, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Dolphins won the match by 30 runs after posting a total of 183 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Warriors are still in first place with four wins in four matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.57. Lions are still in second position and have won four out of five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.3.

Western Province are still ranked third and have three wins to their name in four matches with a Net Run Rate of +1.05. Dolphins have won three out of six matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.445. They are still in fourth place.

Titans and North West Dragons are still in the next two places. They have won two and one out of five matches, respectively. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.135 and +0.441, respectively.

Rocks and Tuskers are yet to win a game this season. They are still in the last two places in the points table and have a Net Run Rate of -1.77 and -3.783, respectively.

Bryce Parsons shines as Dolphins defeat Titans in high-scoring encounter

Titans won the toss and elected to bowl in the 18th match against Dolphins. The latter lost the wicket of Grant Roelofsen for just 27 runs in the third over. Bryce Parsons and JJ Smuts dominated with the bat and added 156 runs for the second wicket.

Parsons remained unbeaten on 102 runs off 48 deliveries, while Smuts scored 61 runs off 33 deliveries. Dolphins made 183/1 at the end of the 14th over before rain interrupted the match interrupted. Titans got a target of 184 runs to be chased in 14 overs.

Titans lost their first two wickets even before reaching the 40-run mark. Joshua van Heerden had a decent outing with the bat and was run out after scoring 56 runs off 35 deliveries. No other batter managed to make more than 30 runs.

Titans could make only 152 runs for the loss of five wickets in 14 overs and lost the match by 30 runs.

