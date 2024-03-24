CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lions vs AET Tuskers, Match 22

On Saturday, CSA T20 Challenge 2024 saw Western Province face off against the Titans in the 21st match. On the other hand, the Lions faced the Tuskers in the 22nd match.

The Western vs Titans finished in a tie as a result of the DLS method and the Tuskers finally registered their first win of the season. The match results changed the teams’ positions on the points table.

Despite the defeat, the Lions retained the second place. They boast a net run rate of 0.838 and 17 points. The Tuskers, who registered their first win, jumped a place and now sit in seventh position, having an NRR of -2.682.

Just like the Lions, the Western’s place remained unchanged. They sit in third with three wins out of six and an NRR of 0.448. Titans, who were previously placed fifth, have stumbled to sixth. They have two wins out of six and an NRR of -0.106.

Tuskers register their first win of the CSA T20 Challenge

In the first match of the day, the Western Province chose to field and went on to chase down a target of 148 runs. However, the match had to be tied on 138/6, causing a tie with Titans through the DLS method.

Western’s Edward Moore gave a push with a half-century, steered by David Bendingham’s 49 before match interruptions. The Titans’ David Wiese showed his prowess with a four-wicket haul.

Notably, during the Titans’ innings, openers Luhan Dre-Pretorious and Joshua van Herdeen had a solid start with 37 and 17, respectively. Rivaldo Moonsamy’s 20 further elevated the score, followed by a quick 39 from Neil Brand to breach the 140-run mark.

In the 22nd match, the Tuskers chose to field first. The Lions had a horrendous start to their innings, with the first four batters departing on ducks. Wiaan Mulder’s 36 supported by Connor’s 16 and Evan Jones’ 29 helped them post 90 in 15 overs on the loss of five wickets.

Out of these five, Keith Dudgeon struck with four wickets to provide early breakthroughs.

During the chase, the Tuskers were determined. The openers had a fair start. While Kagiso Rapulana departed on 19, his partner Cameron Delport scored 39 followed by decent contributions from Tian Koekemoer and Cameron Shekleton.

Together, they posted 94 in 11.4 overs to chase it down and triumph by a notable margin of eight wickets in a rain-affected match.

