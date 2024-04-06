CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lions vs Dolphins, Match 33

On Friday, it was an exciting triple-header as the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 continues. The Rocks faced off against AET Tuskers in the first match of the day whereas, the Titans faced off against the Warriors in the subsequent match. To conclude the day, DP World Lions locked horns with Dolphins.

All three matches had a significant impact on the points table as the Rocks, the Titans, and the DP World Lions emerged victorious in their respective matches.

The Rocks managed their second win of the season as a courtesy of which they boast nine points but an inferior NRR of -0.887. They are second last on the table and the win did not help much in elevating their ranks. In contrast, the Tuskers stumbled on a place and now sit at the bottom of the table with only seven points and an NRR of -2.217.

Talking about the impact of the second match on the points table, the Titans broke the eight-match winning streak of the Warriors. Despite this, the Warriors continue topping the leaderboard with an admirable net run rate of 1.075 and 35 points. The win helped the Titans jump a rank as they are placed sixth with 17 points and three wins under their belt.

After Lions vs Dolphins, both the teams retained their places, however, there was a slight change to their NRR. The seventh win helped the Lions amass 30 points coming at an improved NRR of 1.484 whereas, that of the Dolphins further dropped to 0.305 with 19 points.

Rocks, Titans, and Lions emerge victorious in CSA T20 Challenge 2024

The Tuskers vs Rocks was clearly a low-scoring and one-sided encounter. Batting first, the Tuskers posted 94 as the Rocks bowlers were in the limelight of the day including Imran Manack's three-wicket haul. Despite losing six wickets with short intervals, the Rocks successfully chased it in 15.3 overs and won by four wickets.

In the second match of the day, the Warriors posted 156 on the board with the help of Andile Mokgakane (33) and Jordan Hermann (32). In reply, the Titans did not have a good start.

They lost their openers, however, Rivaldo's 34 off 14 and Sibonelo Makhanya's 48-ball 60 helped the side reach the feat. Although they lost wickets with quick intervals, it was Makhanya's knock that kept them in contention. Beyers Swanepoel's majestic five-wicket haul went in vain.

The third match of the day was a rain-affected match, however, the Lions won by seven wickets. In pursuit of the 99-run target, they successfully managed in 8.2 overs. Thanks to Ryan Rickelton's half-century.

