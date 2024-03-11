CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after North West Dragons vs Lions, Match 8

Warriors climbed to the top of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 points table after beating the Dolphins in their second match on Sunday, March 10. They now have two wins in two matches. Dolphins, on the other hand, stayed in fifth place with two losses in two games.

Lions beat North West in the eighth match and took the number two spot on the table. The Lions have won both the matches played thus far. North West, on the other hand, suffered their second loss and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Western Province beat AET Tuskers by seven wickets, picking up their second win of the tournament. They find themselves third in the standings with two wins in two games. AET, on the other hand, are at seventh with zero wins in two games.

Titans got the better of Boland in the fifth match and that win propelled them to the fourth spot on the table. Titans have two wins in two games, while Boland are yet to earn a win in the tournament. Boland are placed at the sixth spot on the table.

Warriors and Lions continue winning momentum; Boland, North West suffer second consecutive defeats

The fifth game of CSA T20 Challenge 2024 saw Boland take on Titans in Paarl. Tabraiz Shamsi’s four for 23 helped the Titans restrict Boland to 126/9 in the first innings.

In reply, Boland chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Sibonelo Makhanya played a match-winning knock of 34 runs off 25 deliveries.

The sixth match of the tournament was played between AET Tuskers and Western Province in Cape Town.

Western Province restricted AET Tuskers to 115 runs in the first innings. In reply, Western Province chased down the target in just 12.3 overs, courtesy of a stellar 61-run knock off 33 balls from Jonathan Bird.

Dolphins took on Warriors in the seventh match of the CSA T20 Challenge on Sunday. Dolphins batted first and posted a 121-run total in the first innings. Warriors, in reply, chased down the score in just 14.1 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Jiveshan Pillay was the standout performer with the bat for the Warriors, scoring 42 runs in 27 balls.

The eighth match of the tournament saw North West take on Lions in Potchefstroom. North West were bundled out for just 103 runs in the first innings. Junaid Dawood was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions as he claimed three wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

In reply, the Lions chased down the score with nine wickets in hand. Ryan Rickelton (34 off 26) and Reeza Hendricks (57 off 30) came up with match-winning performances with the bat.

