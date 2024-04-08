CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after North West vs Dolphins, Match 36

In a triple-header in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, Western Province fronted Boland, while AET Tuskers faced off Titans and Dolphins locked horns with North West Dragons. Following the three games, there was a notable shuffle in teams’ places in the points table.

After their abandoned game, Western Province slipped down a spot to fourth on the leaderboard. They have a net run rate of -0.432 along with 23 points, but there was no change to Boland’s place, as they remained seventh, with two more points.

AET Tuskers registered their second win of the season, but it didn't help them much in elevating their standing. They remain bottom of the table with an NRR of -1.871 and 11 points. Likewise, the Titans remain in fifth place. Their NRR dropped slightly to -0.137, with 17 points.

For the Dolphins, their massive win helped them jump up a place in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 standings. They are third in the points table with 23 points and an improved NRR of 0.394. The Dragons remain sixth, with their NRR further dropping to 0.121.

AET Tuskers and Dolphins win CSA T20 Challenge 2024 games

Talking about the first game of the day in the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, Western Province played 9.2 overs before rain halted play. They reached 86 with the help of Tony de Zorzi’s half-century before the game got abandoned.

In the second game, Titans posted 165, batting first, thanks to Lhuan de-Pretorious’ half-century, while the other batters also contributed decently. In the bowling front, Kurtlyn Mannikam’s three-wicket stole the show for the Tuskers before they showcased their batting prowess.

During their chase, opener Cameron Delport played a career-defining inning of 83 in their six-wicket win. Although Dayyan Galiem picked up two wickets for the Titans, little or no assistance from the rest of the batters cost them the game.

In the third game, the Dolphins dominated in both departments. They scored 173, thanks to a 46-ball 72 from Marques Ackermann and Eathan Bosch’s 66.

For the Dragons, Rwan de Swardt and Migael Pretorious pocketed three-wicket hauls apiece. However, they were skittled out 41 in their chase.

