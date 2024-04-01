On April 1, the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 saw a double-header. The first game of the day was between the Dolphins and AET Tuskers, while the Titans and the North West Dragons locked horns in the second match of the day, which got abandoned due to rain.

The Dolphins registered their fourth win of the season, handing the Tuskers their fifth defeat. As a result, the Tuskers are second-last on the leaderboard.

In six games, they have managed only one win for a net run rate of -2.335 and five points. In contrast, the Dolphins are fourth with a positive NRR of 0.376 and 21 points.

Following the abandoned game, both the North West and the Titans retain their respective positions, fifth and sixth places, pocketing two points each.

Moreover, the rest of the positions in the points table remain the same after the April 1 games. The Warriors and Lions remain in the top-two, in that order, while, Boland are languishing at the bottom.

Dolphins hand Tuskers fifth defeat of season in CSA T20

In the Dolphins vs Tuskers CSA T20 game, the Tuskers won the toss and elected to field. The Dolphins scored 151-7. Marques Ackermann showed resilience with a half-century. Tuskers’ Mbulelo Budaza had a three-wicket haul.

In response, the Tuskers had a good start but stumbled. Kagiso Rapulana’s 43 went in vain, as the rest of the batters failed to contribute significantly. Keith Dudgeon played his role with a solid 35, but it was not enough, as the team lost by 19 runs.

Talking about the second CSA T20 game of the day, only the Titans had a chance to showcase their batting prowess before the rain interrupted. They reached 139-4 in 17.1 overs, thanks to Sibhonelo Makahnya’s half-century, but inclement weather put paid to their victory hopes.

