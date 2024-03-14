CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Titans vs Warriors, Match 11

Western Province defeated North West Dragons by four runs in the ninth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024. In the 10th match, the Dolphins beat the Imperial Lions, chasing down 156 with four wickets to spare. The Warriors beat the Titans by two runs in the 11th match after successfully defending 185.

The Warriors are still in first place in the points tally with three wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +1.461. Western Province have moved to second place from third. They have won all three matches as well and have a Net Run Rate of +1.193.

The Lions have moved down to third position from second and have won two out of three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.043. The Titans are still in fourth place with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.312.

Dolphins, Boland, AET Tuskers, and North West occupy the last four places in the points table. The Dolphins have won one out of three matches, while the other three teams are yet to record a victory.

Warriors beat Titans in thrilling CSA T20 Challenge 2024 encounter

North West Dragons won the toss against Western Province in the ninth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 and elected to bowl. Western Province made 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

Jonathan Bird and Kyle de Verreynne each scored 42, while Ruan de Swardt was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

In reply, Rubin Hermann was the top scorer with 90 off 54 deliveries and Raynard van Tonder chipped in with 34 of 23 balls. But the Dragons could only muster 184 runs, falling four short of the target.

The Dolphins elected to bowl in the 10th match against the Lions. The Lions posted a total of 155 for five in 20 overs. Temba Bavuma was the highest scorer with 53* off 40 deliveries.

The Dolphins chased down the target of 156 in 19.1 overs with four wickets to spare. Bryce Parsons was the top scorer with 62 off 49 deliveries, while Delano Potgieter was the most successful bowler in the match, taking three for 25 runs in four overs.

The Titans faced the Warriors in the 11th match and elected to bowl after winning the toss. The Warriors made 185 for five in 20 overs. Marco Jansen hit a quickfire 56* off 34 deliveries and Jiveshan Pillay scored an impressive 50 off 37.

In reply, the Titans could only manage 183 for seven, falling agonizingly short of the target by two runs. Siya Simetu was the pick of the bowlers in the match, taking three for 20.

