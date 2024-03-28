CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Warriors vs Lions, Match 26

The CSA T20 Challenge 2024 saw the Western Province lock horns with AET Tuskers on Wednesday whereas, the Warriors faced off against the Imperial Lions. Both, the Western and Warriors emerged triumphant in their respective encounters, improving their places on the leaderboard.

Western, upon winning their fourth match, have jumped to second place. They boast a net run rate of 0.780 along with 21 points. There was no change to Tuskers' position on the table. Having featured in five games so far, they have emerged victorious once. It gives them an inferior NRR of -2.646 and only five points.

As a result of the defeat, the Lions have slipped to third place. They have four wins out of seven games and a net run rate of 0.677 and 17 points. Whereas, the Warriors have maintained their top place on the table, registering their seventh straight win. They are in red-hot form this season and have 28 points pocketing a superior NRR of 1.242.

Warriors maintain the winning streak, Tuskers stumble once again

The Western Province's batters showcased their prowess posting 208/6. Edward Moore led the charge with his valiant 58-ball 101 while Wayne Parnell assisted with a quick 46. Tuskers' bowlers bagged six wickets but failed to halt the run flow. Although Mbulelo Budaza managed a three-wicket haul, his economy rate was on a higher side.

Tuskers had a solid start to their innings, thanks to a 46-ball 60 from Kagiso Rapulana. However, the lack of decent contributions from other batters restricted them to a below-par score of 160, helping Western win by 48 runs. Bowlers Kyle Symonds and Juan James were exceptional as they picked two wickets each while Wayne and Nabe struck once apiece.

Talking about the Lions vs Warriors encounter, it turned out to be a closely-contested battle. The Warriors posted 173 in the first innings losing just four wickets. In reply, the Lions closed their account on 171 losing by a margin of just three runs. Although they had three wickets in their hands, breaking partnerships and falling short of wickets cost them their second match of the season.

Andile Mokgakane was the Warriors' top-scorer with 73 runs. From the Lions front, 43 each from Rassie van der Dussen and Wiaan Mulder went in vain. Warriors' Alfred Mothoa's spell of 3/25 also played a pivotal role in the team's victory. Nevertheless, it was Beyer Swanepoel's efforts to save the flow in the final over.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!