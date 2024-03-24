CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Warriors vs North West Warriors, Match 24

Rocks secured a four-wicket win over Dolphins in the 23rd game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 24. Warriors registered a 24-run win over North West Districts in the 24th encounter. Let’s take a look at which team is standing at which spot in the points table.

Warriors consolidated their pole position in the standings with six consecutive wins, racking up 27 points in their tally. Lions, on the other hand, retained their second rank with four wins and two losses, picking up 17 points.

Dolphins maintained their third position in the standings with three wins, as many losses, and one drawn encounter, pocketing 16 points. Western Province secured the fourth rank with three wins and two losses, gathering 15 points.

North West are at the fifth rank with two wins, four losses, and one drawn clash, garnering 11 points. Titans secured two wins and suffered three losses, picking up 11 points while Tuskers retained to register the seventh rank with one win and three losses, racking up five points. Rocks continue to carry the wooden spoon with four points.

Marques Ackerman and Sinethemba Queshile shine for their respective sides

Moving to the 23rd encounter, the Dolphins batted first and notched up a good-looking total of 158/4 in 20 overs. Marques Ackerman was the top-scorer with 50* runs in 32 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes. Glenton Stuurman, Imran Manack, and Shaun von Berg scalped one wicket apiece for Rocks.

In response, Rocks sealed the deal in 19.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Christiaan Jonker was the standout batter with 40* runs in 26 balls. Ferisco Adams (33) and Shaun von Berg (26*) played crucial roles in taking their side home.

In the 24th match, Warriors registered a whopping total of 186/5 in 20 overs. Sinethemba Queshile (51*) and Patrick Kruger (46) were the important batters in the first innings. Caleb Seleka scalped two wickets, conceding 33 runs.

In response, North West District could score only 162/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 24 runs. Lesiba Ngoepe was their standout batter with 45* runs. Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, and JP King scalped two wickets apiece for the Warriors.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!