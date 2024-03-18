CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Western Province vs Lions, Match 17

The Warriors took on Boland in the 15th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 17, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. They won the match by 32 runs by the DLS method.

The 16th match between Dolphins and North West Dragons was abandoned due to bad weather. The 17th game between DP World Lions and Western Province ended in a tie. DP World Lions won the Super Over by one run.

Warriors and DP World Lions are still in the first two places in the points table. Both teams have won four games each and have a Net Run Rate of +1.568 and +1.385, respectively.

Western Province have won three out of four matches and are still in third place with a Net Run Rate of +1.051. Dolphins have moved to fourth position from fifth. They have won two out of five games and have a Net Run Rate of +0.105.

Titans have moved to fifth place from fourth and have two wins to their name in four matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.224. North West Dragons, Boland, and AET Tuskers are still in the last three places. Boland and Tuskers are yet to record their first win, while the Dragons have won one out of five matches.

Western Province and DP World Lions engage in thrilling tie, Lions win Super Over

Warriors won the toss and elected to bat in the 15th match against Boland. They made 165 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Jiveshan Pillay was the highest scorer for the team and made 45 runs off 29 deliveries.

The second innings was reduced to 17 overs due to rain. Boland had to chase down the target of 150 runs. They were bundled out for 117 runs and lost the match by 32 runs.

North West Dragons won the toss and elected to bat in the 16th match against the Dolphins. They scored 79 runs for the loss of four wickets in 13.2 overs before the match had to be abandoned due to rain.

Western Province faced DP World Lions in the 17th game and elected to bat after winning the toss. They made 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. David Bedingham made 37 runs off 22 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

The second innings was reduced to seven overs. The Lions made 51 runs for the loss of three wickets in seven overs and the match ended in a tie. The Lions won the Super Over by one run.

