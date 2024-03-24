CSA T20 Challenge 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lions vs AET Tuskers (Updated) ft. Rubin Hermann and Tabraiz Shamsi

Western Province tied with the Titans in the 21st game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Saturday, March 23. Meanwhile, AET Tuskers secured an eight-wicket win over Lions in the 22nd match.

Talking about the 21st encounter, the Titans posted a total of 147/7 in 20 overs. Neil Brand was the top-scorer with 39* runs in 26 balls, featuring one four and two sixes. Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, and George Linde scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, Western Province's opening batters Edward Moore (55) and David Bedingham (49) stood for their side, scoring 138/6 in 19 overs. They leveled with the DLS par score to tie the encounter. David Wiese was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-wicket haul for the Titans.

In the 22nd contest, the Lions posted a total of 90/5 in the rain-curtailed 15-over game. Wiaan Mulder was the star batter, scoring 36* runs, with Evan Jones supporting him (29*). Keith Dudgeon scalped a four-wicket haul, conceding five runs in three overs.

In reply, AET Tuskers chased down the target in 11.4 overs with eight wickets in hand. Cameron Delport was the standout batter in the chase, smacking 39 runs in 28 balls, including five fours and one six.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge 2024.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Rubin Hermann NWD 317 6 6 102 63.4 166.84 1 2 33 12 2 Bryce Parsons DOL 216 6 5 102 72 152.11 1 1 18 8 3 Rivaldo Moonsamy TIT 204 6 6 88 34 129.94 0 1 19 8 4 Jiveshan Pillay WAR 177 5 5 50 35.4 142.74 0 1 12 10 5 Ryan Rickelton LIN 165 5 5 75 41.25 147.32 0 1 14 6 6 Jonathan Bird WP 143 3 3 61 71.5 155.43 0 1 8 9 7 Raynard van Tonder NWD 143 6 6 48 28.6 124.35 0 0 6 8 8 David Bedingham WP 136 6 6 49 22.67 146.24 0 0 13 6 9 Wiaan Mulder LIN 118 6 4 48 39.33 120.41 0 0 10 4 10 Meeka-eel Prince NWD 116 6 6 58 19.33 122.11 0 1 11 5

Rubin Hermann continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 317 runs while Bryce Parsons retained his second rank with 216 runs. Rivaldo Moonsamy scored 204 runs to maintain the third rank in the tally.

Jiveshan Pillay (177), Ryan Rickelton (165), Jonathan Bird (143), and Raynard van Tonder (143) retained their fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. David Bedingham (136) ascended from the 20th to the eighth spot.

Wiaan Mulder (118) rocketed from the 24th rank to secure the ninth position at an average of 39.33. Meeka-eel Prince (116) slid from the eighth to the 10th spot in the standings.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Siya Simetu WAR 11 5 5 8.36 10.36 4.84 0 2 0 2 Migael Pretorius NWD 10 6 5 10.3 9.6 6.44 0 2 0 3 Patrick Kruger WAR 9 5 5 9.67 9.11 6.37 0 1 0 4 Tabraiz Shamsi TIT 9 6 6 16.56 12.67 7.84 0 2 0 5 Okuhle Cele DOL 8 6 6 17.13 12.75 8.06 0 0 0 6 Marco Jansen WAR 7 3 3 11.71 10 7.03 0 1 0 7 Keith Dudgeon TUS 7 4 4 10.14 10.29 5.92 0 1 0 8 Kwena Maphaka LIN 7 4 4 13.86 12.86 6.47 0 1 0 9 Hardus Viljoen Rocks 7 4 4 18.43 12.43 8.9 0 1 0 10 Bjorn Fortuin LIN 7 6 6 18.43 18.86 5.86 0 0 0

Siya Simetu (11) continues to lead the bowling standings. Meanwhile, Migael Pretorius (10) and Patrick Kruger (9) retain their second and third rank in the tally, averaging 10.3 and 9.67 respectively.

Tabraiz Shamsi (9) ascended from the ninth to the fourth rank at 16.56. Okuhle Cele (8) and Marco Jansen (7) slipped one spot each to secure the fifth and sixth slots at 17.13 and 11.71 respectively.

Keith Dudgeon (7) propelled from the 29th to the seventh spot at 10.14. Kwena Maphaka (7) slid from the seventh to the eighth rank at 13.86. Hardus Viljoen (7) moved up from the 10th to the ninth rank at 18.43. Bjorn Fortuin (7) descended from the eighth to the 10th slot at 18.43.

