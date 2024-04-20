CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after North West vs Warriors (Updated) ft. Reeza Hendricks and Kyle Verreynne

The 49th, 50th, 51st, and 52nd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 took place on Friday. Dolphins beat Kwazulu-Natal Inland by eight wickets in the 50th match of the tournament.

Batting first, Kwazulu-Natal Inland managed to score 108 runs in the first innings. Cameron Delport top-scored with the bat, scoring 30 off 33 balls. Michael Erlank also made a notable contribution of 29 off as many deliveries.

Okuhle Cele starred with the ball for the Dolphins, picking four wickets for 13 runs in 3.3 overs. Andile Simelane also bowled beautifully for his figures of 3 for 21 in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, the Dolphins reached home in just 14.1 overs. JJ Smuts played a match-winning knock of 49 runs in 35 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

The 51st match of the tournament took place between the Titans and the Lions with the former winning the game by two wickets. Lions managed to score 154 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings. Reeza Hendricks, once again, led the way with the bat as he played a stellar knock of 48 runs in 35 balls.

Besides, the likes of Temba Bavuma (21), Wiaan Mulder (25), and Delano Potgieter (21) made handy contributions as well. Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch claimed two wickets each for the Titans with the ball.

The match went down to the wire as the Titans chased down the target on the final ball. Lhuan-dre-Pretorius (29) and Rivaldo Moonswamy (24) gave a handy start with the bat.

Later, Neil Brand (29 off 27) and Dayyaan Galiem (26 off 12) played handy knocks to help the team win the game by two wickets in the end.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerTeamRunsMatchesInningsHSAveSR100504s6s
1Matthew Breetzke131324227238.36316133.54-32328
2 Rivaldo Moonsamy1313-4009030.77274145.99-21643
3 Rubin Hermann1211138810238.8270143.7121437
4 Ryan Rickelton121123857542.78267144.19-41632
5Reeza Hendricks121223549035.4251141.04-31527
6Sibonelo Makhanya131313186026.5239133.05-3827
7Raynard van Tonder121122964832.89254116.54--814
8Kyle Verreynne121322877726.09226126.99-11015
9Bryce Parsons98228410247.33188151.06111425
10 Edward Moore910-27910127.9227122.9111728

Rivaldo Moonswamy is sitting at the top of the run charts with 400 runs under his belt. Ryan Rickelton finds himself at second with 385 runs, followed by Mathew Breetzke (377), Rubin Hermann (374), and Reeza Hendricks (354) at third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

The number sixth spot is occupied by Sibonelo Makhanya with 318 runs to his name, while Bryce Parsons finds himself at seventh with 284 runs. The eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are occupied by Edward Moore (270), Raynard van Tonder (265), and Jiveshan Pillay (265), respectively.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatches InningsOvers Runs WicketsBBIAverageEconomy Strike RateMaidens4W5W
1Beyers Swanepoel111142313205/3915.657.4512.611-
2Siya Simetu131349271183/2015.065.5316.33---
3David Wiese6621125165/297.815.957.88112
4Okuhle Cele121235.3277164/1317.317.813.311--
5Migael Pretorius9825184154/1412.277.36101--
6Bjorn Fortuin131346270142/1419.295.8719.71--1
7 Prenelan Subrayen121239245143/1817.56.2816.71---
8Kyle Simmonds121241.4273142/1819.56.5517.86---
9Mbulelo Budaza101030.1257143/2718.368.5212.93---
10 Nealan van Heerden9932.3289134/2322.238.89151--

Beyers Swanepoel is head and shoulders above at the number one spot in the wickets tally. He, currently, has 20 wickets under his belt, while Siya Simetu is following him at the second spot with 17 wickets.

David Wiese is at the third spot with 16 wickets, followed by Okuhle Cele (16) in fourth and Migael Pretorius (15) in fifth position. The number sixth spot is claimed by Bjorn Fortuin with 14 wickets under his name, while Prenelan Subrayen is at seventh with 14 wickets.

Mbulelo Budaza is at eighth with 14 wickets, followed by Nealan van Heerden (13) at ninth. Nqabayomzi Peter rounds off the top ten spots with 12 wickets under his name.

