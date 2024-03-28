CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Warriors vs Lions (Updated) ft. Edward Moore and Kyle Simmonds

The 2024 CSA T20 challenge saw a double-header on March 27, Wednesday.

The Western Province defeated the AET Tuskers by 48 runs in the afternoon clash. Meanwhile, the Warriors won a narrow game against the Imperial Lions by two runs.

In the opening match, Edward Moore smashed a 58-ball 101 to propel the Western Province to 208/6 after electing to bat first. Moore struck eleven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 174.14. Wayne Parnell, batting at No. 3, scored 46 off 29 deliveries to lift the Province's total. For the Tuskers, Mbulelo Budaza (3/41) was the stand-out bowler.

In response, the Tuskers fell short by 48 runs as their batters failed to fire, managing only 160/7 in their 20 overs. Kyle Simmonds and Juan James picked up two wickets each for the Western Province.

In the second match, Warrior's batters Andile Mogkane (71), and Jordan Hermann (40) made useful contributions after they were put into bat by the Lions and helped their team post a total of 173/4 in 20 overs.

Contributions from Rassie van der Dussen (43 off 31) and Wiaan Mulder (43 off 20) werent enough for the Lions as they narrowly missed out on a victory by two runs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 7 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 - 35 12 2 B Parsons (DOLPH) 7 6 2 247 102* 61.75 167 147.9 1 1 1 20 12 3 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 6 6 - 204 88 34 157 129.93 - 1 - 19 8 4 J Pillay (WAR) 7 7 - 197 50 28.14 141 139.72 - 1 - 15 10 5 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 6 6 1 177 75 35.4 124 142.74 - 1 - 16 6 6 R van Tonder (NWEST) 7 7 1 177 48 29.5 147 120.4 - - - 8 8 7 Edward Moore (WPR) 4 4 - 171 101 42.75 129 132.56 1 1 - 18 5 8 Jordan Hermann (WAR) 7 7 2 168 40 33.6 143 117.48 - - - 13 4 9 Wiaan Mulder (LIONS) 7 6 1 161 48 32.2 119 135.29 - - - 10 8 10 Andile Mokgane (WAR) 7 5 1 157 73 39.25 126 124.6 - 1 - 11 5

Rubin Hermann of the North West Dragons leads the top run scorer list. The left-hander has amassed 327 runs from seven innings at an excellent average of 54.50.

Bryce Parsons of the Dolphins has shown immense consistency. He occupies the second spot with 247 runs at 61.75 in his six knocks so far.

In third place on the leaderboard is Rivaldo Moonswamy, with 204 runs against his name and an average of 34.

Jiveshan Pillay of the Warriors is in fourth spot, and has scored a total of 197 runs at an average of 28.14.

Rounding off the top 5 run getters is Ryan Rickelton of the Imperial Lions, with 177 runs under his belt from 6 innings, averaging a solid 35.40 and scoring at a strike rate of 142.75.

Raynard van Tonder,Edward Moore,Jordan Hermann, Wiaan Mulder, and Andile Mokgakane occupy the next five spots on the leaderboard, having mustered 177, 171, 168, 161, and 157 runs, respectively.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Simetu (WAR) 7 7 162 27 - 141 13 3/20 10.85 5.22 12.46 - - 2 B Swanepoel (WAR) 6 6 144 24 - 158 10 4/16 15.8 6.58 14.4 1 - 3 M Pretorius (NWEST) 7 6 108 18 - 127 10 4/14 12.7 7.05 10.8 1 - 4 KI Simmonds (WPR) 7 7 150 25 - 152 9 2/18 16.89 6.08 16.67 - - 5 T Shamsi (TITNS) 6 6 114 19 - 149 9 4/23 16.55 7.84 12.66 1 - 6 PE Kruger (WAR) 7 7 112 18.4 - 149 9 3/20 16.56 7.98 12.44 - - 7 Bjorn Fortuin (LIN) 7 7 156 26 - 157 8 2/14 19.63 6.04 19.5 - - 8 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 7 7 135 22.3 - 174 8 2/25 21.75 7.73 16.87 - - 9 O Cele (DOLPH) 7 7 126 21 - 166 8 2/21 20.75 7.9 15.75 - - 10 Kwena Maphaka (LIN) 4 4 90 15 1 97 7 3/22 13.86 6.47 12.86 - -

Siya Simetu leads the wicket-taking charts in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Representing the Warriors, Simetu has claimed 13 wickets in six matches with a tidy economy rate of 5.22.

Simetu's teammate, Beyers Swanepoel, slots in at second place with 10 scalps next to his name at an economy of 6.58.

Migael Pretorius is placed third, having snapped up 10 wickets while conceding just above seven runs per over.

Kyle Simmonds is fourth on the leaderboard with nine wickets.

Tabraiz Shamsi rounds off the top five with nine wickets at a respectable economy of 7.84.

Patrick Kruger of the Warriors is in the sixth spot with nine wickets too.

Bjorn Fortuin,Ottneil Baartman, Okuhle Cele, and Kwena Maphaka occupy the next four positions in the top 10.

