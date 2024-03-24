CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Warriors vs North West Warriors (Updated) ft. Sinethemba Qeshile and Kyle Simmonds

Dolphins took on Boland in the 23rd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024 on Sunday, March 24, at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Boland elected to bowl after winning the toss. Dolphins scored 158 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Boland chased down the target of 159 runs in 19.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

On the other hand, Warriors beat North West in the 24th match by 24 runs. They elected to bat after winning the toss and made 186 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. North West could make only 162 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 24 runs.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RA Herman (NWEST) 7 7 1 327 102 54.5 200 163.5 1 2 - 35 12 2 B Parsons (DOLPH) 7 6 2 247 102* 61.75 167 147.9 1 1 1 20 12 3 R Moonsamy (TITNS) 6 6 - 204 88 34 157 129.93 - 1 - 19 8 4 J Pillay (WAR) 6 6 - 184 50 30.66 134 137.31 - 1 - 13 10 5 R van Tonder (NWEST) 7 7 1 177 48 29.5 147 120.4 - - - 8 8 6 RD Rickelton (LIONS) 5 5 1 165 75 41.25 112 147.32 - 1 - 14 6 7 MP Breetzke (WAR) 6 6 1 152 53* 30.4 124 122.58 - 1 - 14 5 8 JA Bird (WPR) 3 3 1 143 61* 71.5 92 155.43 - 1 - 8 9 9 M Prince (NWEST) 7 7 - 141 58 20.14 121 116.52 - 1 - 12 6 10 FD Adams (BOL) 6 6 1 138 50* 27.6 109 126.6 - 1 - 9 7

Rubin Hermann is still the leading run-scorer and has made 327 runs in seven matches at an average of 54.5 and a strike rate of 163.5. Bryce Parsons is still in second place and has scored 247 runs in six innings at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 147.9.

Rivaldo Moonsamy is still the third-highest run-scorer and has 204 runs to his name in six games at a strike rate of 129.93. Jiveshan Pillay has amassed a total of 184 runs in six games at a strike rate of 137.31 and is still in fourth place.

Raynard van Tonder has moved to fifth place from seventh and has made 177 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 120.4. Sinethemba Qeshile was the highest scorer on Sunday and made 51 runs off 30 deliveries. He has amassed a total of 78 runs in three innings.

CSA T20 Challenge 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Simetu (WAR) 6 6 138 23 - 116 12 3/20 9.66 5.04 11.5 - - 2 M Pretorius (NWEST) 7 6 108 18 - 127 10 4/14 12.7 7.05 10.8 1 - 3 PE Kruger (WAR) 6 6 94 15.4 - 108 9 3/20 12 6.89 10.44 - - 4 T Shamsi (TITNS) 6 6 114 19 - 149 9 4/23 16.55 7.84 12.66 1 - 5 KI Simmonds (WPR) 6 6 132 22 - 129 8 2/16 16.12 5.86 16.5 - - 6 B Swanepoel (WAR) 5 5 120 20 - 131 8 4/16 16.37 6.55 15 1 - 7 O Cele (DOLPH) 7 7 126 21 - 166 8 2/21 20.75 7.9 15.75 - - 8 OEG Baartman (DOLPH) 7 7 135 22.3 - 174 8 2/25 21.75 7.73 16.87 - - 9 KJ Dudgeon (KZNIN) 4 4 72 12 1 71 7 4/5 10.14 5.91 10.28 1 - 10 M Jansen (WAR) 3 3 70 11.4 - 82 7 4/19 11.71 7.02 10 1 -

Siya Simetu is still the leading wicket-taker and has taken 12 wickets in six games at an average of 9.66. Migael Pretorius is still in second place and has 10 wickets to his name in six innings at a strike rate of 10.8.

Patrick Kruger is still the third-highest wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 12. Tabraiz Shamsi has taken nine wickets in six games at an average of 16.55, an economy of 7.84, and a strike rate of 12.66. He is still in fourth position on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets.

Kyle Simmonds has jumped to fifth place and has picked eight wickets in six matches at an average of 16.12. JP King was the most economical bowler on Sunday and took two wickets for 13 runs in two overs.

