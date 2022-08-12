Quinton de Kock, and Jason Holder among 5 players signed by RPSG Durban for CSA T20 League

RPSG Durban have signed five players for the Durban franchise for the first edition of the CSA T20 League in South Africa.

The five players who have been roped in are South Africa’s keeper-batter Quinton De Kock, West Indies all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, England’s left-arm seamer Reece Topley and uncapped Proteas cricketer Prenelan Subrayen.

RPSG Group also owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG). The team made its debut during this year’s IPL and made it to the playoffs, where they were knocked out by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator.

De Kock, Holder and Mayers were all part of the KL Rahul-led LSG squad for IPL 2022.

Reacting to the signings, Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RPSG Group, said:

“I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance.”

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Lucknow Supergiants franchise RPSG Durban have signed 5 players for South Africa T20 League:-



•Quinton de Kock.

•Jason Holder.

•Kyle Mayers.

•Reece Topley.

•Subrayen (Uncapped SA) Lucknow Supergiants franchise RPSG Durban have signed 5 players for South Africa T20 League:-•Quinton de Kock.•Jason Holder.•Kyle Mayers.•Reece Topley.•Subrayen (Uncapped SA)

LSG were one of the two new franchises that debuted in IPL 2022. Another debutant, Gujarat Titans (GT), went on to capture the title.

MI Cape Town have signed Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Rashid for CSA T20 League

On Thursday (August 11), MI Cape Town, the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise, revealed their first set of five player signings for the upcoming CSA T20 League.

The franchise have roped in South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan as well as England all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran. Apart from the above four, upcoming South African talent Dewald Brevis has also been picked up by the franchise. Brevis represented MI in the IPL earlier this year.

In another significant development, a PTI report claimed that veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis has been roped in by the Johannesburg franchise, owned by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as its marquee signing. Du Plessis has previously represented CSK in the IPL.

The inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League is all set to be played from January to February 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert