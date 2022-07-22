"We are definitely aiming for gold" - Smriti Mandhana ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has stated that the team is focused on winning the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

This year's Games are set to be played in Birmingham and women's cricket has been introduced for the first time.

Mandhana admitted that the team doesn't quite have the experience of competing in the Commonwealth Games. However, she feels the feeling that comes alive when the flag is raised and the national anthem is played at the event will drive them to go for glory.

Speaking in a video uploaded on BCCI Women's Twitter handle, here's what Smriti Mandhana had to say about the team's morale ahead of the Games:

"The girls are excited. We all know the feeling because we have watched the Commonwealth Games and Olympics and we know that feeling when the Indian flag goes up and when we hear the national anthem."

She added:

"We are definitely aiming for gold. I don't think we are just looking for a podium finish."

Got goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra won gold: Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana recalled how proud and inspired she felt when India's Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics. She believes Team India is motivated to bring back that feeling by winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

India's group consists of Barbados, Pakistan and the mighty Australia. But Mandhana isn't overwhelmed by the occasion and wants to focus on the basics. The 26-year-old stated:

"I had got goosebumps when Neeraj Chopra won that (gold medal) and the Indian flag went up with the national anthem being played in the background."

Mandhana continued:

"We knew the groups long back. So we have our plans in place for Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. So hopefully, things will work the way we have planned."

India will open their Commonwealth Games campaign in cricket against Australia on July 29.

