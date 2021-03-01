CWI announces 'Best v Best' four-day practice match ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a four-day 'Best v Best' practice match in preparation for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to take place on March 8-11 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The match will be played ahead of the two-match Test series. CWI Lead Selector Roger Harper explained the concept and outlined the details:

“The ‘Best v Best’ game is firstly part of our preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka. It gives the players who performed well in the last West Indies Championship an opportunity to showcase their skills, playing against each other, which we expect to be very competitive and put forward a case for themselves. It is a chance to raise their stock and show what they can do,” Harper said.

Harper also spoke about the side's recently-concluded Test series against Bangladesh and was really happy with the team's performance against the Tigers.

“The Test series win in Bangladesh was a real joy to watch. The results were brilliant, but it was the passion, the application and the determination, as well as the team spirt that were exactly what we wanted to see. It was most encouraging to see everyone pulling together and working hard for each other and enjoying each other’s success. I think the team performed much better than many people thought they were capable of doing. I am really looking forward to seeing the team move forward and build from here,” he added.

#WIvSL 2⃣6⃣ players selected to participate in a “Best v Best” four-day practice match in preparation for upcoming Test Series vs Sri Lanka.



Kraigg Brathwaite and Roston Chase appointed captains.



More details⬇️⬇️https://t.co/uCf8nluoZ8 pic.twitter.com/sncj1GoE26 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 28, 2021

The 26 players named for the 'Best v Best' match include a few uncapped players too. This is an opportunity for such players to prove their worth and break into the national team squad.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwite will lead Team A, while all-rounder Roston Chase has been asked to lead Team B. The squads are as follows:

SQUAD A: Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer Jr., Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales.

SQUAD B: Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.

Pacers Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel have been rested for the practice match on the basis of workload management. Skipping this match will give them some time to rest and focus on the Sri Lanka Tests.