"I've no time for you as a human" - Dale Steyn blasts Simon Doull after 'mid-life crisis' jibe in PSL 2021 match

South African legend Dale Steyn has come down hard on Simon Doull after the New Zealand commentator was heard saying that the 37-year-old is having a 'mid-life-crisis'. This happened during a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Steyn, who has been sporting long hair in the ongoing tournament in Pakistan, took to twitter to convey his anger at being targeted for his appearance.

In his first tweet, the right-arm fast bowler asked which commentator had made the comment about him having a 'mid-life-crisis'. A user was prompt enough to reply with a clip of Doull remarking on-air that Dale Steyn was having "a little mid-life crisis with that hair". The cameras focused on the South African sitting in the Quetta Gladiators' dressing room.

I have no time for you as a human: Dale Steyn

In his second tweet, Steyn let it rip stating that commentators should stick to talking about the game, and not use the airtime to abuse anyone.

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that.

But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human.

You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Steyn concluded with his third tweet of the day, writing that it was good to play in front of crowds again and that Quetta will try to perform better in the remaining matches of the PSL 2021.

That’s all I have to say.



It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Disappointing performance by Steyn during Quetta Gladiators' 3-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation, Steyn finished his Test career as the highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.

Dale Steyn hasn't enjoyed bowling at the end lately. Went for 26 runs in 19th over for RCB last year in Dubai and 21 for Quetta in PSL tonight. Gotta feel for Sarfaraz who was brilliant with the bat but still ends up at losing side. #PSL2021 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 26, 2021

However, his bowling in the shortest format while playing for different leagues around the world hasn't been up to scratch lately.

Playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021, Steyn gave away 21 runs in the penultimate over as Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford smashed him for 3 sixes. Quetta, who needed to defend 27 off 12 balls, ultimately lost the game after failing to defend the 199-run target.

Steyn finished with disappointing figures of 2/44 and will be hoping to repay the faith put in him by his franchise in the coming matches.