Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

"I've no time for you as a human" - Dale Steyn blasts Simon Doull after 'mid-life crisis' jibe in PSL 2021 match

Dale Steyn was left seething after Simon Doull
Dale Steyn was left seething after Simon Doull's 'mid-life-crisis' comment (Image credit Twitter)
Mukul
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 27 min ago
News
Advertisement

South African legend Dale Steyn has come down hard on Simon Doull after the New Zealand commentator was heard saying that the 37-year-old is having a 'mid-life-crisis'. This happened during a PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

Steyn, who has been sporting long hair in the ongoing tournament in Pakistan, took to twitter to convey his anger at being targeted for his appearance.

In his first tweet, the right-arm fast bowler asked which commentator had made the comment about him having a 'mid-life-crisis'. A user was prompt enough to reply with a clip of Doull remarking on-air that Dale Steyn was having "a little mid-life crisis with that hair". The cameras focused on the South African sitting in the Quetta Gladiators' dressing room.

I have no time for you as a human: Dale Steyn

In his second tweet, Steyn let it rip stating that commentators should stick to talking about the game, and not use the airtime to abuse anyone.

Steyn concluded with his third tweet of the day, writing that it was good to play in front of crowds again and that Quetta will try to perform better in the remaining matches of the PSL 2021.

Disappointing performance by Steyn during Quetta Gladiators' 3-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Advertisement

Widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation, Steyn finished his Test career as the highest wicket-taker for South Africa with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.

However, his bowling in the shortest format while playing for different leagues around the world hasn't been up to scratch lately.

Playing for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021, Steyn gave away 21 runs in the penultimate over as Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford smashed him for 3 sixes. Quetta, who needed to defend 27 off 12 balls, ultimately lost the game after failing to defend the 199-run target.

Steyn finished with disappointing figures of 2/44 and will be hoping to repay the faith put in him by his franchise in the coming matches.

Published 28 Feb 2021, 01:44 IST
PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi Dale Steyn Sherfane Rutherford
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी