Dates for Pakistan's multi-format tour of Bangladesh after the T20 World Cup announced

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed its schedule for the home series against Pakistan. Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in two Tests and three ODIs after the T20 World Cup. The BCB has earmarked Dhaka and Chattogram as the venues for the contests.

Pakistan's sojourn will commence with the T20 series and all the matches are set to take place in Dhaka. The dates for the fixtures are November 19, 20, and 22.

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will stage the first Test from November 26. Pakistan won their only match in Bangladesh when they toured the national six years ago. After drawing a game in Khulna, the visitors won in Mirpur by 328 runs.

The tour will end in Dhaka, with the second Test set to take place at the venue. Pakistan are second in the 2021-23 cycle of the World Test Championship with one win in two matches while Bangladesh are yet to kickstart their campaign.

The former enjoys a dominant record over the Tigers in the T20s and Tests, winning 10 out of 11 Tests and 10 from 12 T20s. The two sides locked horns in a bilateral series last year when Bangladesh visited Pakistan.

The visitors lost the T20 and Test series convincingly. However, Bangladesh are a formidable outfit at home, which is demonstrated by their twin T20 series triumphs against Australia and New Zealand. They will be itching to beat Babar Azam and his men.

Pakistan's tour of Bangladesh 2021 fixtures:

19 Nov – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

20 Nov – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

22 Nov – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

26-30 Nov – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Also Read

4-8 Dec – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Edited by Ritwik Kumar