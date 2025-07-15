Dates for Cricket at LA Olympics 2028, medal matches announced

Cricket is all set for a grand return at the Olympics. The organizers have released the schedule for the sport at the Los Angeles (LA) Olympics 2028, with dates for the medal matches announced as well (via The Indian Express).

All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Fairgrounds Stadium in Pomena, about 50km from Los Angeles. Cricket action at the 2028 Summer Olympics will begin on July 12, with the medal matches scheduled for July 20 and 29. No matches are scheduled on July 14 and 21, with most of the gamedays being double headers.

Matches have been scheduled for July 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Six teams each in the men's and women's categories will participate, with a total of 180 players set to take part. The competition will be played in the T20 format.

A quota of 90 athletes has been allocated for the men's and women's categories (each). Therefore, teams can name 15-member squads for the event. Cricket, baseball/softball, flag football, lacrosse (sixes), and squash are the five new sports approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the LA Olympics 2028.

Cricket makes a comeback to the Olympics after 128 years

Cricket has only been part of the Olympics once, back in 1900. Great Britain and France were the only two participants, and they played a two-day match to decide the medals.

Great Britain scored 117 runs in the first innings, and in reply, France were bowled out for 78. The second innings saw Great Britain declare their innings at 145/5. Chasing a target of 185, France were bundled out for just 26, losing by 158 runs, as Great Britain won the gold.

Recently, women's cricket was played at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, with Australia winning the gold medal and India settling for silver. Moreover, both men's and women's cricket events were held at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. India won the gold in both departments.

