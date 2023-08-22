David Warner to partake in ILT20 only after fulfilling BBL commitment with Sydney Thunder 

Veteran opening batter David Warner will participate across both the Big Bash League (BBL) as well as the International League T20 (ILT20) in the coming months, subject to clearance by Cricket Australia (CA).

Warner was named among the Dubai Capitals' new set of players, which includes England pacer Mark Wood, ahead of the second season of the ILT20. He led the team's sister franchise, the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a few months back.

The start of the 2024 ILT20, which has been tentatively placed on January 13, is expected to overlap with the latter half of the shortened 2023-24 BBL. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, CA expects the ILT20 to begin by January 20.

The BBL league stage is expected to finish on January 17. As a result, Warner's availability becomes an issue if Sydney Thunder qualify for the playoffs. The BBL final, meanwhile, is scheduled to be held on January 24. It is to be noted that the player's participation in the ILT20 still requires a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CA.

Warner was on the verge of partaking in the UAE-based league in its inaugural edition itself in 2023. However, the BBL required their biggest Australian stars to compete in the tournament in their fight to stay relevant in the competitive space of franchise leagues. As a result, the Sydney Thunder offered the veteran a contract worth AUD$ 340,000.

Australia's international schedule could also pose to be a problem for Warner's ILT20 stint

Warner is expected to be available for the Sydney Thunder after Australia's home series against Pakistan, where he will play his last Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia are also expected to play a T20I series against West Indies from February 9 to 13, which will be key in their preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The T20I series is expected to overlap with a portion of the ILT20 season.

There is no clarity as to the opening batter's ODI future following the 2023 World Cup in India, so it is yet to be known whether the three-match ODI series against West Indies from February 2 onwards will be an issue or not.

Warner has been rested from Australia's upcoming T20I series against South Africa and is expected to be back for the ODIs and the away rubber against India.

Other prominent Australian players to have signed up for the ILT20 are all-rounder Daniel Sams and pacer Andrew Tye.