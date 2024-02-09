David Warner scripts history, becomes first-ever player to register 50+ scores in 100th match of T20I, Test, and ODI

Star Australian opener David Warner scripted history with a fifty-plus score during the opening T20I against West Indies in Hobart on Friday (February 9).

The left-handed batter hit a quickfire 70 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 194.44, with the help of one six and 12 boundaries. He also shared a 93-run partnership with Josh Inglis for the opening wicket in what is his 100th T20I.

Warner had earlier smashed a double century in his 100th Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in December 200. The southpaw scored 200 off 255 balls in the first innings, which was laced with two sixes and 16 boundaries. The Aussies won the game by an innings and 182 runs.

In Warner’s 100th ODI, he scored 124 against India at the M Chinnasway Stadium in Bengaluru in 2017. His innings included four sixes and 12 boundaries. Australia won the game by 21 runs.

David Warner thus became the first player to register 50-plus scores in his 100th game in each format. The Aussie has now become only the third player to play 100 games across formats after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor and India’s Virat Kohli.

Warner will now be looking to become the second Australian to complete 3,000 runs in T20Is. The 37-year-old has amassed 2964 runs in 100 games, including one century and 25 fifties. He is only behind former Australian captain Aaron Finch, who scored 3120 runs in 103 T20Is.

David Warner gives Australia a flying start against West Indies in 1st T20I

A clinical batting performance from David Warner helped Australia get a flying start in the first T20I on Friday. Other than Warner, Inglis scored 39 runs off 25 balls, including one six and five boundaries.

Jason Holder provided the first breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Inglis, while Alzarri Joseph sent back skipper Mitchell Marsh and Warner.

At the time of writing, Australia were 173/5 after 17 overs.

The two teams will next face off in the second T20I in Adelaide on Sunday, February 11.

The Aussies recently completed a 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 tie.

Follow the AUS vs WI 1st T20I live score and updates here.

