"Day 993, Still trying to figure out how Babar Azam is No. 1 ODI batsman?" - Top 10 funny memes from Pakistan vs South Africa clash in Tri-series 2025

Fans online shared memes as Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets in the third match of the Tri-Series at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, February 12. As a result, they have advanced to the final, where they will face New Zealand on Friday, February 14.

After opting to bat first, South Africa notched up a massive total of 352/5 in 50 overs, riding on contributions from Temba Bavuma (82), Matthew Breetzke (83), Heinrich Klaasen (87), and Kyle Verreynne (44*). Ace pacer Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets for Pakistan after conceding 66 runs in his 10-over spell.

Pakistan got off to a brisk start in the chase, racing to 91 in 10.4 overs, though it cost them three wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (122) and Salman Agha (134) put on a marathon partnership of 260 runs for the fourth wicket and helped their side get over the line. It was Pakistan's highest successful chase in ODI cricket.

Fans enjoyed the high-scoring ODI between the two teams in the tri-series and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the fans trolled Babar Azam (23) for yet another failure, writing:

"Day 993, Still trying to figure out how this fraud Babar Azam is No 1 ODI batsman?"

"It will be tough work for bowlers if these are the wickets we will be playing on"- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after loss vs Pakistan in ODI Tri-series 2025

At the post-match presentation, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma reflected on the loss and said:

"Getting to 350, you back yourself but unfortunately we didn't start well enough. We got a couple of wickets but didn't manage to get the momentum. I think it stayed a good wicket from the first ball. A little bit swing but nothing extreme. It will be tough work for bowlers if these are the wickets we will be playing on. Yeah, wickets are important."

He continued:

"Making sure that the batters are scoring off good balls, that is another important thing. In the middle, you are either able to squeeze up dots or take wickets. Yeah, hitting the ball well. Nice to spend time out in the middle. My last proper knock was in the Test series, so good to remove the cobwebs. It was nice to get past 20 today."

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the final of the ODI Tri-series on Friday (February 14) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

