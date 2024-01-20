Days after Sania Mirza’s cryptic post, Shoaib Malik marries Pakistani actress Sana Javed

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. He shared pictures of his wedding ceremony on his official Instagram handle on Saturday, January 20.

The cricketer shared the pictures on social media with the caption:

"And We created you in pairs"

Malik’s wedding news comes just days after tennis star Sania Mirza shared a cryptic post on marriage and divorce. Mirza married Malik in 2010. The couple also have a son, Izhaan, who was born in 2018. However, rumors of their separation have been doing the rounds for a while now.

(More details to follow)

