DC vs GG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Giants (GG) in match number 10 of WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 25. DC are currently in fourth position in the points table, with two wins and two losses from four games. GG are languishing in last position, having lost two of their three matches.

Ad

Delhi Capitals were stunned by UP Warriorz by 33 runs in their last match. Batting first, UPW crumbled to 89-6. However, Chinelle Henry (62 off 23) launched a stunning counter-attack to lift her side to 177-9. In the chase, DC were bowled out for 144 in 19.3 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 56 off 35, but the rest of the line-up crumbled as Kranti Goud and Grace Harris claimed four scalps each.

Gujarat Giants went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in their previous WPL 2025 match in Vadodara. Batting first, GG crumbled to 120 in 20 overs as Harleen Deol was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark. In the chase, MI got home in 16.1 overs.

Ad

Trending

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have met four times in the WPL, with DC having a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head battle. In the last meeting between the two sides in the 2024 season, DC registered a thumping win by seven wickets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL matches

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants have met four times in the Women’s Premier League. GG’s only win over DC came when they registered a 11-run victory in Mumbai during the 2023 edition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a summary of the last four Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants games in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (129/3) beat GG (126/9) by 7 wickets, March 13, 2024

DC (163/8) beat GG (138/8) by 25 runs, March 3, 2024

GG (147/4) beat DC (136) by 11 runs, March 16, 2023

DC (107/0) beat GG (105/9) by 10 wickets, March 11, 2023

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️